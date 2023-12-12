Highlights The 2023/24 Premier League season has produced several entertaining games so far this season, with goals galore and VAR controversy only fuelling the drama.

Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea was the Battle of the Bridge 2.0, with goals, red cards, and VAR controversy filling the match and making it the most entertaining game so far.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City fill out the top three spots in this top 10, with all three games between all three sides providing lots of entertainment.

The 2023/24 Premier League season has certainly been a memorable on so far. Goals galore, red cards aplenty, and more VAR controversy than fans and pundits would care for.

All of that and much, much more has given us some incredible games in the opening 16 gameweeks. Be it Chelsea and Manchester City's thrilling draw at Stamford Bridge, or Liverpool scoring a quartet of stunning goals against Fulham, it feels like there's a Premier League all-timer every single week this season.

But, with all the drama, all the stunners and all the talking points, what have been the 10 greatest games of English top-flight football so far in the 2023/24 term? Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT have taken a look through the opening few months and have picked out 10 games in particular that stood out to us, ranking them based on factors such as goals, drama during the 90 minutes and beyond, and all-round feel-good factor.

Making this list was quite the challenge, and unfortunately, a few quality games just miss out on a spot here. There's no room for Newcastle demolishing Aston Villa 5-1 at the start of the season, nor is there space for Everton's dramatic 3-2 victory on the road against Crystal Palace or Manchester City's emphatic 3-0 win against Manchester United. And Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Arsenal is also absent from the top 10, although both teams feature multiple times in the list. So, without further ado, let's jump into the top 10, shall we...

1 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea

Gameweek 11, 06/11/23

It just had to be number one, didn't it? Chelsea vs Tottenham never ceases to disappoint, with there being a few classics over the years. The most infamous clash between the two sides was the Battle of the Bridge where Chelsea snatched the league title out of Spurs' hands and handed it to Leicester, but this was arguably the Battle of the Bridge 2.0.

After Dejan Kulusevski put the hosts in front inside six minutes, all hell broke loose. Son Heung-min had a goal disallowed, and Chelsea had two goals ruled out before Cristian Romero saw red and gave away a penalty for a high challenge on Enzo Fernandez inside the box. Cole Palmer tied things up before the break, and you'd have thought both Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou would have told their sides to calm down at half-time. Oh no...

The second half was just as crazy as the first, with Destiny Udogie sent off 10 minutes after the restart. A Blue bombardment followed for the rest of the game as Spurs continued to play a high defensive line with just nine men, a tactic which frustrated Chelsea until Nicolas Jackson finally got his side the lead. Even before he scored twice more to complete his hat-trick, Eric Dier had a stunning equaliser ruled out for offside. Jamie Carragher said after the final whistle that it was the kind of game which showed why the Premier League was the best in the world. And we're inclined to agree.

2 Chelsea 4-4 Man City

Gameweek 12, 12/11/23

Chelsea might not be flying in the league right now, but they are certainly the division's great entertainers this season. Not content with claiming the number one spot, Pochettino's boys treated fans to another thriller just days after they thrashed Spurs.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travelled to the capital, hoping to continue their title charge against an underperforming team. And it looked as if it would be a routine day at the office for City when they were awarded a penalty after Marc Cucurella dragged down Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian dispatching the spot kick. But the Blues fought back, levelling from a corner through Thiago Silva before Raheem Sterling tapped the ball in against his old side to put Chelsea in front. Their lead didn't last long, however, and City were level before half-time thanks to Manuel Akanji's header.

Four goals in the first half were followed by four more in the second. Haaland had his second and City's third just two minutes after the restart, but Chelsea's Jackson was on hand to pounce on an error from Ederson 20 minutes later. Rodri thought he'd broken Chelsea hearts in the 86th minute when his speculative effort deflected off of Silva and past Robert Sanchez. But, to the surprise of everyone, there was yet another twist. Ruben Dias, usually ever-reliable for City at the back, brought Armando Broja down in extra time to give away a penalty, and former City player Palmer stepped up to earn his side a point, wheeling away to celebrate while Peter Drury produced one of the best bits of commentary ever.

3 Man City 3-3 Tottenham

Gameweek 14, 03/12/23

The same three teams have made up our top three positions in this list, and this game was especially controversial. City, who were keen to bounce back after two draws to Chelsea and Liverpool, ended up falling behind to Spurs after six minutes when Son Heung-min broke forward and cooly finished past Ederson.

Son, however, would then score at the other end for City, levelling the tie with an own goal and kick-starting an onslaught. Foden put the hosts in front 22 minutes after the equaliser, with Tottenham rarely threatening until Giovanni Lo Celso's low shot crashed in off the post. And even then, City restored their lead through Jack Grealish with nine minutes of normal time left.

But then came the drama. Not only was there time for Dejan Kulusevski to level the scores in the 90th minute, but referee Simon Hooper infuriated City's players when he called back an advantage for a foul when Grealish was played through on goal. Erling Haaland was furious after the game, with City dropping points and Spurs somehow escaping. Prime Barclays yet again.

4 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

Gameweek 14, 03/12/23

There must have been something in the water during gameweek 14 of the Premier League season. Not only did fans get treated to Man City's thrilling draw against Tottenham, but hours before, they got to watch some stunning strikes fly in at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set the bar especially high when his stunning free-kick opened the scoring for Liverpool against Fulham - we still think it's cruel to put it down as an own goal, even if it did bounce off Bernd Leno. But Alexis Mac Allister told the Liverpool full-back to hold his beer after Harry Wilson's equaliser, smashing in a 30-yard screamer to put the Reds back in front.

Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid then had home supporters on the edge of their seats after their goals put the Cottagers in front, but what then followed? You guessed it, two more breathtaking goals. First, Wataru Endo curled an effort past Leno into the top corner for Liverpool's equaliser, before Alexander-Arnold sparked wild scenes inside Anfield when he crashed the ball into the net a minute later. There was no chance of that going down as an own goal.

5 Luton 3-4 Arsenal

Gameweek 15, 05/12/23

Our newest entry on the list at the time of writing was an absolute firecracker at a freezing Kenilworth Road. Premier League newboys Luton gave Arsenal a proper scare, thanks in part to two massive clangers from Gunners shot-stopper David Raya.

Although the away side took the lead through Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Osho was on hand to head home from a corner for the Hatters. However, when Gabriel Jesus put Arsenal back in front just before half-time, it looked as though they might run away with the contest.

But that wasn't to be the case. Four minutes into the second half, Raya failed to claim a corner which led to Elijah Adebayo nodding in from close range. And then, Ross Barkley put Luton in front as his low shot flew in underneath the Spanish goalkeeper.

What followed, though, shows exactly why Arsenal are in the title race for 2023/24. Not succumbing to a comeback, Kai Havertz equalised just three minutes after Barkley's strike. And the north London side's pursuit of a winner eventually paid off when Declan Rice headed home in the 97th minute to secure all three points. Heartbreak for Luton, elation for Arsenal.

6 Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Gameweek 3, 27/08/23

The most remarkable comeback on this list, perhaps, when you consider just how big a challenge Liverpool faced in the form of Newcastle. Having fallen behind in the 25th minute when Anthony Gordon pounced on a mistake by Trent Alexander-Arnold, things went from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp's side when they had their captain, Virgil van Dijk, sent off for hacking down Alexander Isak.

But the Magpies and Eddie Howe failed to take one thing into account - the pure chaos that is Darwin Nunez. Introduced to the game with 77 minutes on the clock, the Uruguayan quickly made his mark when he levelled the tie four minutes later when he smashed the ball past Nick Pope. 10 minutes after that, he scored again in a similar fashion to win the whole thing. Newcastle had 23 shots compared to Liverpool's nine that day, with the latter indebted to Nunez and also Alisson, who made an incredible save to keep the score at 1-0.

7 Man Utd 2-1 Brentford

Gameweek 8, 07/10/23

There's not been much to cheer about at Old Trafford so far this season, but one thing that has been impressive is Scott McTominay's prowess in front of goal during the 2023/24 campaign. With Manchester United in a rut under Erik ten Hag and coming into the tie having lost back-to-back games against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, their misery looked like it would be continuing when Mathias Jensen struck 26 minutes into the game for Brentford after a howler from Andre Onana.

Even as the game ticked past the 90-minute mark and into added time, it looked as though United were about to lose three games on the trot. That was until McTominay was introduced in the 87th minute. The Scotsman levelled for the hosts three minutes into added time, and you know the only thing that's better than an added-time equaliser? An added-time winner. Four minutes later, the midfielder was wheeling away in celebration once again, heading in Harry Maguire's free-kick flick-on to send the Old Trafford faithful wild.

8 Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

Gameweek 4, 03/09/23

A clash between two Premier League titans right at the start of the season was always likely to produce a few moments of drama. And boy did it deliver. Despite Arsenal's decent start, it was the visitors who took the lead through Marcus Rashford, as he raced through and buried the ball past Aaron Ramsdale. That lead didn't last long, though. The Gunners hit back immediately after play resumed through Martin Odegaard's strike.

The next goal didn't come until after the 90-minute mark, but that didn't mean it was a drab game at all. Arsenal had a penalty overturned by VAR after Kai Havertz was brought down and the away side had an Alejandro Garnacho strike ruled out for a tight offside, before Declan Rice, who seemingly has a habit of scoring late goals this season, struck from a corner in the 96th minute. There was even time for another strike, with Gabriel Jesus sitting down Diogo Dalot before rolling the ball past Andre Onana. All that would eventually be an afterthought, however, as Jadon Sancho stole headlines with his explosive statement hitting back at Erik ten Hag's comments about being poor in training.

9 Man Utd 3-2 Forest

Gameweek 3, 26/08/23

Another United comeback, albeit slightly less dramatic than their efforts against Brentford a few weeks later. Fresh off a 2-0 loss against Tottenham in north London, the Red Devils conceded two sloppy goals in the first four minutes to Nottingham Forest, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly putting the visitors ahead.

Rather than resign themselves to another defeat, United began to work their way back into the game. Christian Eriksen found the back of the net from a Marcus Rashford cutback and then Casemiro, having missed a golden chance in the first half, bundled the ball in to equalise in the second half. A red card for Joe Worrall didn't help Forest's chances, and after Danilo brought down Rashford in the box, Bruno Fernandes completed the comeback from the spot.

10 Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United

Gameweek 5, 16/09/23

The latest of winners to round out our top 10, with Spurs not scoring once, but twice after the 98th minute! Having made a superb start to the 2023/24 season, it looked as if their luck had run out against Sheffield United. No matter what the hosts did, they just could not breach the Blades' goal, and when Gustavo Hamer's shot bounced in off the post for the visitors, it seemed as if it really wasn't going to be their day.

But right at the death, Richarlison nodded a corner past Wes Foderingham to set up an enticing finish, and things then got even better. 10 minutes into stoppage time, some neat interplay found Dejan Kulusevski inside the box, and the Swede found the top-right corner to snatch all three points away from a dejected Sheffield United and maintain Tottenham's unbeaten start.