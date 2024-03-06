Highlights Wilkins' outstanding season makes him a top DT free agent, valued at around $80 million over 4 years.

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins' overstuffed cap sheet (nearly $16 million over the cap), Christian Wilkins hits free agency following the best year of his career. The former 13th overall pick from the 2019 draft notched nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits to go with 10 TFLs in 2023.

This past season represented a giant leap, and his timing couldn’t be better. He’s arguably the best available DT on the market, not to mention just 28 years old. Wilkins’ contract should demand in the ballpark of $80 million over four years, putting him securely in the top 10 at his position.

Here are three teams who should definitely be targeting the rising defensive star.

Chicago Bears

Wilkins and Montez Sweat would form a fearsome duo

General manager Ryan Poles witnessed the dramatic effect Montez Sweat brought with his midseason arrival from the Washington Commanders. Adding Wilkins to that defensive line would supply nightmare fuel for opposing quarterbacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Montez Sweat's effect on Chicago's defense was massive and tangible. Over the first eight games of the season, the Bears ranked 28th in points allowed (27.3 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed (341.0). Over the final nine games, with Sweat in the mix, they ranked tied for sixth in points allowed (17.9) and ninth in yards allowed (309.2).

After franchise tagging Jaylon Johnson, the Chicago Bears have the fifth-most cap space (over $57.5 million) and more flexibility is on the way, thanks to a likely new rookie quarterback contract. Wilkins could replace free agent Justin Jones, maintaining Chicago's league-best 86.4 rushing yards per game allowed while adding an element of pass rush from the interior.

That’s crucial for a team that managed just 30 sacks last season (31st). Obviously, Chicago will be seeing Jordan Love twice a year for the foreseeable future, so they better load up.

Houston Texans

Strike while C.J. Stroud's rookie contract is hot

Another franchise flush with cash thanks to a rookie quarterback contract (fourth most cap space at over $70 million), the Houston Texans could take the next step with Wilkins in the fold.

Christian Wilkins Breakout In 2023 Category 2019-2022 Avg. 2023 Sacks 2.9 9.0 QB Hits 6.8 23 QB Pressures 13.5 30 TFLs 8.3 10

They’re laughing in the faces of everyone who doubted their draft day bonanza, which netted them C.J. Stroud and pass-rushing demon Will Anderson, both of whom won Rookie of the Year honors for their respective sides of the ball. Now, with the right moves, they could vault themselves into AFC title contention.

Like the Bears, Houston stymied opposing rushing attacks, coming second by allowing 3.6 yards per carry. Unlike Chicago, they also managed to pressure the opposing quarterback, finishing fifth in pressure rate, at 25.7%. Despite that top-five rate, they ranked tied for 13th in sacks (46), and they got solid if uninspiring interior pass rush production from Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins.

Wilkins vs. Rankins/Collins 2023 Category Texans Duo Avg. Wilkins Sacks 5.5 9.0 QB Knockdowns 6.5 14 QB Pressures 20 30 TFLs 8.5 10 Batted Passes 0.5 2 Combined Tackles 39 65

Bolstering their pass rush up the middle would free up Anderson to continue his chaos in the backfield and help to offset the possible departure of double-digit sacker Jonathan Greenard. Giving defensive prodigy DeMeco Ryans more tools to flummox offenses seems like a no-brainer.

Detroit Lions

Wilkins could push the Lions over the hump and into the Super Bowl

With sought-after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning for one more year, the Detroit Lions Super Bowl window is open right now. To get over the top in the NFC, the Lions could use some of their $54.3 million in cap space (sixth most) to supercharge their front line alongside defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and DT Alim McNeill.

Detroit ranked first in pressure rate (28.2%), but 22nd in sacks (41) last year. No player other than McNeill and Hutchinson notched more than five sacks. Free agent Benito Jones only managed a single sack last season, and it's worth noting that McNeill’s entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Lions need to address their secondary, but doubling down on the strength of their team, similar to the San Francisco 49ers adding Javon Hargrave last offseason, gives them a foundation to build on. You know Dan Campbell won’t say no to another butt kicker up front.

And just imagine what Hutchinson could do with the space he would receive with two quality pass rushers in the middle in McNeill and Wilkins. It will surely be a long week for any offensive line coach going up against that triumvirate up front.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.