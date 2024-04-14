Highlights The Toronto Raptors have a good chance at landing multiple high draft picks and should draft based on need.

The Raptors should prioritize drafting a center due to a lack of big men, with Jakob Poeltl being the only center under contact next season.

Potential draft targets like Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Kyle Filipowski, and Kel'el Ware could be game-changers.

With the regular season coming to an end, and the Toronto Raptors missing out on the postseason, they should be looking towards the draft as the best way to improve their team going into next season. What kind of player do they need? Who should they target?

The 2024 NBA Draft is by all accounts one of the weaker classes in recent memory, with no clear-cut first option. If Toronto secures a high pick in the draft, rather than adding a star to compliment Scottie Barnes, the team should instead add talent where they need it most.

Raptors’ Draft Preview

Toronto has a solid chance of landing a couple of top picks

The Raptors could end up with a couple of high picks in this season's draft. Aside from owning the Indiana Pacers’ first-round pick with a top-three protection (and the Pacers won’t land a top-three pick), they also still have protection over their own.

They sent their pick to the San Antonio Spurs back in a 2019 trade and retained it with a protection placed on the first six picks.

This means if their team is drawn from any picks one through six, they get to keep it and offer up another pick to the Spurs for compensation. They also own the Detroit Pistons’ second-round pick, giving them a potential of three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Raptors' Draft Stock Round Origin Protection 1 Pacers Top 3 1 Raptors Top 6 2 Pistons None

With all these picks, here’s a look at Toronto’s roster and why they should draft a center.

Raptors Should Draft a Center

With a lack of big men and an abundance of players at other positions, Toronto should be looking for a new centerpiece

This upcoming offseason, several Raptors will be entering free agency. These include Gary Trent Jr, Garrett Temple, Jordan Nwora as unrestricted free agents, Immanuel Quickley as a restricted free agent, and Bruce Brown Jr, who has a $23 million option that the club can elect to pick up.

Assuming they do not re-sign the unrestricted free agents, or pick up Brown’s club option, they’re going to be left with an extremely lopsided roster.

Raptors by Position Position Number of Players at Position PG 2 SG 3 SF 6 PF 4 C 1

Given they’re loaded with players at two, three, and four, it's most prudent to draft a player who can fully unlock their team’s potential. With the talent being much more apparent in the two and three positions (Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Javon Freeman-Liberty), this leaves big men as the demographic to target.

They also will only have two point guards, but Immanuel Quickley is showing signs of being able to effectively lead this team as the starting point, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal attempts, and minutes played per game. His field goal percentage has dipped slightly, but his numbers indicate that, with time, they will catch up to his talent.

Quickley Career Statistics Season Team PPG RPG APG FG% FGA MPG 2022-23 Knicks 14.9 4.2 3.4 44.8 11.6 28.9 2023-24 Knicks 15.0 2.6 2.5 45.4 11.2 24.0 2023-24 Raptors 18.6 4.8 6.8 42.2 14.7 33.3

Jakob Poeltl, their only rostered center entering next season, has been a decent postman for the Raptors. After being returned to Toronto in a trade with the Spurs last season, Poeltl finds himself playing not quite as well offensively, but slightly better defensively.

Poeltl as a Raptor Season PPG RPG APG SPG BPG 2022-23 13.1 9.1 2.2 1.2 1.3 2023-24 11.1 8.6 2.5 0.7 1.5

With such a big gap at the position, and quality talent permeating throughout the rest of Toronto’s roster, a big man could and should be in the cards for them this draft. Who could they potentially target, though?

Edey, Clingan Among Potential Targets

Despite this draft class not being the strongest, there are a number of promising big men available

With this season’s draft being considered one of the weaker ones in recent years, there’s a lot of debate about who will go where. While certain players may be projected to go within the top five in certain mock drafts, others have them going in the late first to early second round.

This means that it’s almost impossible to center their current draft strategy around who will still be on the board at their picks, whenever they may be. Taking this into account, and every team’s differing needs, all centers should be looked at as potential future Raptors.

Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Toronto native, leads the pack as the most notable target. Leading the nation in points this season while finishing third in rebounds and 16th in field goal percentage, Edey was a force on the court for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Edey College Statistics Season PPG RPG APG BPG 2020-21 8.7 4.4 0.4 1.1 2021-22 14.4 7.7 1.2 1.2 2022-23 22.3 12.9 1.5 2.1 2023-24 15.2 12.2 2.0 2.2

There is concern about his ability to translate his game and ability to the NBA, but he’s spent four years in college and has become arguably the most dominant player in the country. With this in mind, and his physical style of play, his floor is probably a rotational piece similar to Poeltl, albeit a much larger iteration.

Even if he doesn’t live up to his full potential, he’d still be able to provide the Raptors with solid play and an anchoring presence for their core to play around.

Another potential target is Donovan Clingan out of UCONN. Having just helped lead the Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament Championship, Clingan is among the best centers entering this year's draft.

Clingan College Statistics Season PPG RPG APG BPG 2022-23 6.9 5.6 0.5 1.8 2023-24 13.0 7.4 1.5 2.5

He did miss a large part of the year due to injury, and thus finished lower than 150th in points, rebounds, and assists. He did, however, finish ninth in field goal percentage, and was one of, if not the only center who seemed to match Edey’s physicality in the tournament. He should be one of the first centers taken and should be considered as someone who can help this Raptors squad tremendously if his game can continue to develop at the pace it has.

Kyle Filipowski and Kel’el Ware could each also make good fits for this Raptors team. Filipowski, the 7-foot-0, 248-pound sophomore out of Duke, has played well in each of his collegiate seasons.

Filipowski College Stats Season PPG RPG APG BPG 2022-23 15.1 8.9 1.6 1.7 2023-24 16.4 8.9 2.8 1.5

Ware, the 7-foot-0, 242-pound sophomore with the Indiana Hoosiers, may not put up quite as good statistics as Filipowski but has shown much more growth. This could indicate that his ceiling could be higher, while Filipowski’s floor could be lower.

Ware College Stats Season PPG RPG APG BPG 2022-23 6.6 4.1 0.5 1.3 2023-24 15.9 9.9 1.5 1.9

There are a number of other prospects who could make a difference on this Toronto squad, including the 7-foot-1, 224-pound Perth Wildcat Alexandre Sarr. Sarr, playing in the NBL, averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and half a steal a game with a 52.0 field goal percentage. He’s a highly touted prospect, and could be taken early, but should remain in Toronto’s mind.

Yves Missi (first-year student out of Baylor), averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks could also be a good fit, as well as Ulrich Chomche, averaging 13 points, nine boards, and 3.3 assists, out of the NBA Academy Africa.

With so many centers available, and such a wide range in both positional talent and respective team needs, Toronto should absolutely be targeting one of these guys to secure the paint for their core. The group of Quickley, Barrett, and Barnes needs a focal big man to play around, and Toronto should have their pick of a number of talented young centers to choose from.