The 2022/23 season has come to an end - and what a season it has been.

Manchester City fought off a spirited Arsenal to lift their third consecutive Premier League title.

Bayern Munich pipped Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title on a dramatic final day.

Paris Saint-Germain narrowly re-claimed their Ligue 1 crown, while Napoli and Barcelona were comfortable victors in Serie A and La Liga respectively.

But who were the best players in Europe's top five leagues this season? WhoScored have used statistics to answer that very question.

The best XI in Europe's top five leagues in the 2022/23 season

GK: Conan Ledesma (Cadiz) - 7.05.

Ledesma kept 12 clean sheets as Cadiz narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga.

Trippier recorded nine assists as Newcastle clinched a top four spot in the Premier League. He turns 33 in the summer but continues to get better as he gets older.

CB: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) - 7.2

Pavard was an integral figure for a Bayern side that managed to win their 11th straight Bundesliga title.

CB: Andrei Girotto (Nantes) - 7.1

Girotto was a standout performer for Nantes as they retained their Ligue 1 status.

LB: Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.3

The Portuguese wing-back contributed to an impressive 16 goals (four goals, 12 assists) in 26 Bundesliga games.

The 21-year-old scored 14 times and recorded 12 assists in what was a superb season for Arsenal.

De Bruyne was the Premier League's highest-rated player in the 2022/23 campaign, directly contributing to 23 goals in 28 starts (seven goals, 16 assists). He remains the world's best midfielder.

De Bruyne celebrating his crucial goal in the 2022/23 Premier League title run-in vs. challengers Arsenal.

CM: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.6

Bellingham is the only teenager in the XI. A big-money move beckons for the 19-year-old.

LM: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) - 7.4

Kvaratskhelia was perhaps the best signing of the season. Napoli acquired his services for just €10 million last summer. He went on to win the Serie A Most Valuable Player award after a sensational campaign.

According to statistics, Messi was the best player in Europe in 22/23 by some distance. It's baffling that he was booed by PSG fans on a weekly basis towards the end of the campaign.

Mbappe recorded 35 goal contributions (29 goals, six assists) in 43 matches for PSG in Ligue 1.

He just edges out Erling Haaland in the XI.