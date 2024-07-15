Highlights Spain's Euro 2024 success makes them the most successful nation in the competition's history.

La Roja dominated throughout their campaign and many of their key players have been heralded as the best players in the tournament.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams feature in the front line of WhoScored's Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament.

Euro 2024 has come to its conclusion, and it was Luis de la Fuente's Spain who emerged victorious after a hard-fought win against England in the final. Spain are now the outright most successful nation in the competition's history as they lifted the iconic trophy for a fourth time.

During the tournament in Germany, several new stars were born while others continued their impressive form from previous international competitions. The European Championship is one of the biggest stages in world football, where players can capture the imagination of supporters.

That said, below is WhoScored's Team of the Tournament based on their rating system. This sees players scored 'based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game'. Each player to make the line-up has an impressive average rating accumulated across the whole tournament.

The 'True' Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament Position Player Nation WhoScored Rating GK Giorgi Mamardashvili Georgia 7.76 RB Joshua Kimmich Germany 7.45 CB Jaka Bijol Slovenia 7.33 CB Pepe Portugal 7.33 LB Nuno Mendes Portugal 7.51 CM Fabian Ruiz Spain 7.56 CM Dani Olmo Spain 7.72 CM Jamal Musiala Germany 7.51 RW Lamine Yamal Spain 7.61 ST Cody Gakpo Netherlands 7.59 LW Nico Williams Spain 7.39

Goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili

There were a number of remarkable goalkeeping displays in the tournament, but Georgia's Giorgi Mamatdashvili produced several wonderful performances on his own. The Valencia shot-stopper was so impressive for his country that he's quickly rising up the ranks of the best in the world in his position.

Mamardashvili may have only kept one clean sheet in the four games Georgia played, but it was a vital one as it helped his nation pull off one of the biggest upsets of the summer. The minnows defeated Portugal to book their place in the knockout rounds of an international competition for the first time in their history. The 23-year-old is more than deserving of his spot between the sticks as he racked up a brilliant 7.76 Who Scored rating.

Defence

Joshua Kimmich, Jaka Bijol, Pepe, Nuno Mendes

Pepe might have reached the ripe age of 41, but the Real Madrid icon still knows exactly what he's doing at the heart of the backline. Alongside Nuno Mendes, who also made it into this team, the veteran centre-back was solid throughout the competition until Portugal's penalty shootout heartache against France. Mendes' 7.51 score was the highest of all four defenders in this line-up after some incredible box-to-box performances.

Meanwhile, the most shocking inclusion in the entire team is Slovenia's Jaka Bijol. The Udinese centre-back was a rock at the back for Slovenia, who only conceded two goals in four games and reached the knockout rounds before being beaten on penalties by Portugal.

Host nation Germany started the tournament on fire with strong showings in the group stage against Scotland and Hungary. Joshua Kimmich was instrumental in these matches as the right-back showed his composure and superior technical ability on the ball. His 7.45 rating is one of the highest in the team, and it's extremely well-deserved.

Midfield

Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Jamal Musiala

The newly-crowned champions, Spain, start to take over this XI as both Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo make their way into the Team of the Tournament after running the show from the middle of the park in the majority of La Roja's games. Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, but his exclusion from this side proves just how impressive his midfield colleagues were.

In fact, RB Leipzig playmaker Olmo racked up the highest WhoScored rating of all 10 outfield players as he hit an average of 7.72. With three goals and two assists in his six appearances in Germany, the 26-year-old certainly made everyone watching stand up and take notice of his composed displays.

Ruiz was just as impressive as he proved to be the perfect partner in the engine room for Manchester City's Rodri. With his partner in crime having to withdraw from the Euro 2024 final through injury at half-time, the Paris Saint-Germain ace stepped up and took responsibility for the Spanish midfield and kept things ticking over.

Jamal Musiala dazzled fans for a second successive international tournament after setting the world alight in a disappointing World Cup campaign in 2022. Bayern Munich's star youngster was the jewel in Julian Nagelsmann's crown as Die Mannschaft impressed on home soil. Ultimately being beaten by eventual champions Spain, Germany still had a solid tournament and Musiala's three goals proved how special he is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Euro 2024 Golden Boot was shared between a record-breaking six players; Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Ivan Schranz, Cody Gakpo, Dani Olmo and Georges Mikautadze.

Attack

Lamine Yamal, Cody Gakpo, Nico Williams

The front line of the team is also dominated by Spain, as young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are named on either side of the Netherlands' forward Cody Gakpo. Williams netted a crucial goal in the final against England after impressing against Kyle Walker. The Athletic Club star was a threat down the left flank throughout the competition with his direct approach and electric speed causing full-backs all kinds of problems.

Yamal was the man to set up his colleague's strike against the Three Lions and the teenage sensation was ultimately named Young Player of the Tournament. The WhoScored rating system clearly agreed that the latest star to be produced by La Masia was awarded an impressive 7.61 score. Yamal became the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history after netting a sublime curling effort in the semi-final against France.

Gakpo didn't play as a centre-forward despite slotting into that role in this side. The Dutchman had come in for criticism when playing as a striker for Liverpool but thrived in his more natural left-wing role for Ronald Koeman's team in Germany. Gakpo netted three goals and was the most impressive player in the famous orange kit on the way to the semi-final. No player scored more goals than the 25-year-old, who utilised his long strides and ability to cut inside and unleash a powerful strike to his advantage.