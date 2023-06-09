Legendary Dutch footballer, Marco van Basten, has written to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, asking for two major rule changes.

Van Basten was appointed chief officer for technical development at FIFA in 2016 - a role he left after two years.

But at the time of his appointment, Infantino claimed he was hired to help him 'protect football.'

Van Basten was chief officer for technical development at FIFA

"Marco Van Basten is football," Infantino said at the time.

"Discussing with him the last few months and hearing his visions for the game, knowing of course what he has done for the game, for me it was immediately clear that Marco van Basten is a fantastic asset for FIFA, for the whole technical area of FIFA.

"We have to cherish football, we have to protect football and develop football. Marco is a great expert, not only a legend. There is a lot he can do for football, for the game and around the pitch in the world. I'm extremely happy that he joined our team and I'm sure that he will do a great job."

Van Basten's letter to Infantino

Now. seven years on, Van Basten has written to Infantino asking when he's going to take action.

In a letter dated June 7 and addressed to Infantino, Van Basten begins: "When will you take action?"

"In 2017, I came to work for FIFA because you asked me to help you make football better, more exciting, and fairer. But after just two years, I had seen enough."

He continues: "Now, five years later, football is in an even worse state due to the lack of changes, and that's precisely why I am sounding the alarm."

The two rules changes Van Basten wants immediately

At the end of the latter, Van Basten outlines two major changes he wants to make.

He writes: "So, what needs to happen? Just to start with, the following two solutions should take effect immediately."

1. Not mobbing the referee

"Only the captain should be allowed to speak or have contact with the referee. All other players, unless requested by the referee, should receive an immediate yellow card. Even if the player already has a yellow card. Tough luck. This should apply to substitute players, managers and other staff members as well. Let's put an end to the whining and focus on playing the game!"

2. Effective playing time (2x32 minutes)

"Since the World Cup in Qatar, it seems that more additional time is being played. However, it's totally pointless as the disruption and spoiling of the game just continue beyond the 90th minute. Effective playing time is the only viable alternative. It means that the clock only runs when the ball is in play. Players lying on the ground, never-ending injury treatments or substitutions will be rendered ineffective. We want to see the ball moving across the grass!"

Van Basten finishes his letter with: "No more words or time to waste, the time for action is now!"

You know what? We're with Van Basten on this one.