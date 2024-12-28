The UFC could put together an MMA fight that would be an even bigger bout than Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall colliding in a heavyweight championship unification, according to the former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Jones, the UFC heavyweight champ and former light heavyweight ruler, has two bouts in the UFC's biggest weight class having beaten both Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic by finish. His claim to the throne remains disputed, though, as Aspinall remains the promotion's interim title-holder as he looks almost unbeatable since joining the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2020.

A bout between consensus GOAT Jones and Aspinall, part of a new era of fighter, would be one of the most significant fights that UFC boss Dana White could book. However, there is one other that could lead as the biggest for the coming year, Cejudo said.

Related Khabib Nurmagomedov Brutally Honest About Thing he Hates Most About Coaching UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov has been brutally honest about the thing he hates most about coaching in the UFC.

Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev Could Trump Jones vs Aspinall

Cejudo picks Topuria vs Makhachev as the biggest bout for 2025