The UFC's human highlight reel Joaquin Buckley added another impressive knockout to his resume as he finished Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the UFC 307 card on ESPN.

Since signing terms with the UFC in 2020 and losing to Kevin Holland, Buckley went on a two-fight tear with a performance of the night knockout win over Impa Kasanganay, and further finishes over Jordan Wright, Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Vicente Luque. His victory Saturday marked his fifth successive win and it's one in which he could find himself climb higher up the welterweight rankings.

Joaquin Buckley's last five fight results:

May 20, 2023 Andre Fialho Knockout win via head kick 16-6 Oct 7, 2023 Alex Morono Decision win 17-6 March 30, 2024 Vicente Luque Knockout win via punching 18-6 May 11, 2024 Nursulton Ruziboev Decision win 19-6 Oct 5, 2024 Stephen Thompson Knockout win via punching 20-6

Buckley even called out No.2-ranked Kamaru Usman for good measure as he has the upper echelon of the division in his cross-hairs.

Joaquin Buckley Iced Stephen Thompson

Buckley came-from-behind to land his right-hand finish in the third round

Buckley struggled with range and got cut by a huge right hand from Thompson in the opening round, but rebounded in the second to drill two from four takedowns. Rather than gamble on the scorecards going his way in what was, by that point, a fight that could have gone either way, Buckley sent Thompson to the shadow-realm in the third, rending the judges' verdicts pointless. It was a clean, crisp, one-punch knockout, and it crumbled Wonderboy to the canvas in an instant.

Here's the finish in slow-motion:

There's another angle of the knockout right here:

Joaquin Buckley Then Called Out Kamaru Usman

Victory over Usman could secure a title shot for Buckley

Ranked No.11 in the welterweight division prior to his win over No.9-ranked Wonderboy, a victory over No.2-ranked Usman could propel Buckley even further up the division's ladder.

"I need to fight one more time before I fight for the belt," Buckley said immediately after his win.