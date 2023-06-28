Conor McGregor's form as a coach in the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter has been poor, and it appears it got the better of him in the latest episode.

'The Notorious' has been coaching as part of the UFC's latest version of the series against Michael Chandler, who he is expected to fight in his comeback outing.

His own return has currently been delayed while he continues to try to resolve his USADA drug-testing pool status, but the series has already been filmed.

And after his team lost their first four fights, McGregor's hope of securing a first victory went up in flames....

A date was initially pencilled in for the concluding stage of The Ultimate Fighter, where the pair were due to clash following McGregor's two-year hiatus after breaking his leg.

However, the December planned date is likely to pass by without a fight having materialised while McGregor's dispute with USADA remains in progress.

Despite rumours building that it may never happen, Chandler has moved to allay those fears and suggested he is confident it still takes place.

“I think Conor’s coming back,” Chandler told UFC legend Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road. Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff.

"That’s not for me to choose or decide. I’m going to keep on moving forward, and I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months."

Conor McGregor's angry reaction after fifth defeat

McGregor had a tough fight on his hands this week as SBG teammate Brad Katona fought for his rival' Chandler's team against his fighter Carlos Vera.

And Katona picked up a fifth straight win for the American's side, which sent the Irishman into a foul mood having danced his way to the octagon.

He believed there should have been a third sudden-death round having scored the contest evenly himself against the verdict of the judges.

The Irishman burst into an angry rant, shouting: "Give them three rounds lads. We want three-rounders here judges yeah? It is five rounders for a world title, you had one of them Michael?

He then continued outside the cage after the fight, even shouting at a surprised UFC president Dana White.

McGregor fumed: "Dana tell them three rounds yeah. Two rounds my f***ing b***ocks."

He then went into the dressing room and shouted at a gutted Vera: "They are unfinished fights man let them go, let them f***ing go an extra round."

The 34-year-old was clearly frustrated with the outcome and his anger towards Chandler will likely be evident next week with their physical altercation set to air next week.