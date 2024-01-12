Highlights Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has struggled with performances and made costly errors despite having a high number of clean sheets so doesn't make the cut.

Tottenham's right-back, Pedro Porro, has been outstanding this season, with the highest number of assists and strong statistics in crossing and dribbling.

Tottenham's centre-back duo, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, have been exceptional, with Romero being the highest-rated player in the squad and Van de Ven impressing with blocks, tackles, and clearances.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are two teams in contrasting form going into their much-anticipated fixture this Sunday. For the Red Devils, life hasn't been as smooth sailing in Erik ten Hag's second season, winning only 50% of their opening 20 league games. As for Spurs, Ange Postecoglu has instilled a new lease on life. Back playing some of the most attractive football they have in recent memory, they have even spent periods of this season sat at the top of the Premier League table.

This weekend's match is huge for both sides as they aim to finish in the Champions League places this term, and they will each be relying on some of their key players. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look at all of them to create a combined XI for the two teams. Decisions will be based on how players have performed in key statistics for their position this season, as well as the impact the players have had on their respective teams.

Guglielmo Vicario

Goalkeeper (Tottenham)

The arrival of Andre Onana to replace David De Gea at Old Trafford was perhaps the most high-profile goalkeeper signing in 2023. However, the Cameroonian's performances have left a lot to be desired. Despite having the joint-highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season, he has made numerous errors which have cost his team.

Meanwhile, Italian Vicario has been going under the radar as one of the top-performing shotstoppers this season. With just one clean sheet fewer than Onana, his 73.6% save rate is among the best in the league and many of the goals he has conceded have come as a result of poor defending from his teammates as opposed to him making a mistake.

Pedro Porro

Right back (Tottenham)

Porro's performances this season have made his spot at right-back one of the easier ones to decide. With a 7.20 rating, the Spaniard is Tottenham's third best-performing player, according to WhoScored.

His six assists in the Premier League is the highest at the club, as is his crossing and dribbling statistics. Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot pale in comparison. The two United defenders have half the amount of goal contributions combined, while also falling behind in several other key areas. The gulf in class perhaps sums up the difference between the two clubs this term.

Porro vs Dalot & Wan-Bissaka Premier League 23/24 Porro Dalot AWB Games 19 18 11 Goals 0 1 0 Assists 6 1 1 Crosses per game 1.3 0.9 0.1 Dribbles per game 2 0.7 0.7 Stats from WhoScored

Micky van de Ven

Centre back (Tottenham)

The Dutch centre half has been well worth the prolonged negotiations it took to get him through the door. Before sustaining a hamstring injury back in November, Van de Ven had begun to create a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham's defence.

Despite being just a step behind his defensive partner in some of the key statistics, the 22-year-old still finds himself consistently high regarding blocks, tackles and clearances per game in the squad. His availability for the weekend's fixture is uncertain, but once fully fit, you'd imagine he will find himself straight back in the starting line-up.

Cristian Romero

Centre back (Tottenham)

Alongside Van de Ven is Tottenham's World Cup winner, Cristian Romero. We said previously that he was just ahead of his teammate in most areas and the stats don't lie. With 3.4 clearances, 0.7 blocks and 2.1 aerial duels won, the Argentine is top of the charts at the club.

His 7.15 WhoScored rating not only puts him fourth in Spurs' entire squad but is actually higher than any other Manchester United player. The closest central defender to him is Harry Maguire with a 6.82 rating. With a gulf in class like that, it's no wonder why Romero and Van de Ven are our chosen centre-backs.

Luke Shaw

Left back (Manchester United)

The England left-back becomes the first Manchester United player to make the team, while also being the longest-tenured member of either squad. Having joined for £30m in 2014, Shaw is amazingly entering his 10th year at Manchester United. His time in the north-west has had its fair share of ups and downs, but in recent years, he has established himself as one of the top left backs in the country.

Although he has missed a period of this campaign through injury, he is still the most assured player in his position. However, should Destiny Udogie continue his positive development, the gap may start to shrink in the coming years.

Luke Shaw vs Destiny Udogie Premier League 23/24 Shaw Udogie Assists 0 2 Tackles per game 1 2.5 Clearances per game 4 2.4 Crosses per game 0.9 0.1 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.7 Stats from WhoScored

Bruno Fernandes

Central midfield (Manchester United)

This may not be the Portuguese international's most productive campaign thus far, yet he is still leading by example for his team. Fernandes has been by far United's most creative player in the 2023/24 season. He has the most goal contributions and has played more than double the number of key passes than anyone else on his team.

Only one Tottenham player has created more big chances for their teammates than the 29-year-old, who has nine to his name this term. Even when not at his best, Fernandes continues to prove he is one of the most enigmatic talents in the entire Premier League.

Pape Sarr

Central midfield (Tottenham)

With Rodrigo Bentancur having spent a lot of time on the sidelines through injury, Tottenham looked for someone to step up and act as the new anchor between defence and attack. In stepped Pape Sarr. The underrated 21-year-old, who scored his first goal for the club in their 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this season, has begun to fulfil the promise Spurs fans knew he had.

Although Yves Bissouma tops his younger teammate in many key statistics, the well-rounded nature of the Senegalese's performances has done enough to earn him a higher WhoScored rating and earn him a spot in this team.

James Maddison

Central midfield (Tottenham)

Before his untimely injury, Maddison was one of the best-performing players in the Premier League this campaign. A definite contender for signing of the season, the English playmaker remains in the top 10 for goal contributions this season with 13.

Filling the void left by Harry Kane was never going to be easy for Maddison. However, he was able to form a crucial partnership with Heung-Min Son and find ways to be just as effective.

Only Jeremy Doku has a higher WhoScored rating than Maddison this season, highlighting just how brilliant he has been in comparison to the entire Premier League. Had he avoided his spell on the sidelines, it's fair to assume Spurs would be more comfortable in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Dejan Kulusevski

Right-wing (Tottenham)

In truth, Manchester United's right-wing position is in such disarray, it would've taken a really poor set of performances for Kulusevski not to make this team. However, the Swedish star has ensured his place through his consistent displays. With seven goal contributions, the winger has more than any other Manchester United player. In fact, United's predominant right-sided attackers, Antony and Facundo Pellistri, have just one assist between them.

Despite how poor the United attack has been throughout Ten Hag's second year, the former Juventus man has shown that he is one of the most underrated players in the entire league with his positive displays. He is well deserving of his position in this team.

Kulusevski vs Antony & Pellistri Premier League 23/24 Kulusevski Antony Pellistri Games 19 16 9 Goals 5 0 0 Assists 2 0 1 Crosses per game 0.6 0.2 0 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.9 0.6 Stats from WhoScored

Alejandro Garnacho

Left wing (Manchester United)

If there has been one bright spark for Manchester United this season, it has come in the form of Alejandro Garnacho. The left-winger is a constant threat when he is on the ball, with his 1.2 dribbles per game only bettered by Marcus Rashford. Those who have watched him carefully will appreciate how he has stepped up in big moments.

His double against Aston Villa saw United recover from 2-0 down to eventually win the game 3-2. He later described the game as one of the best days of his life. Perhaps even more inspired was his Puskas-worthy overhead kick against Everton to silence the Goodison Park faithful. What could've been a tough game for United following The Toffee's point deduction not long before, Garnacho's early strike ensured his side could comfortably navigate the rest of the game with their lead intact.

Son Heung-min

Striker (Tottenham)

Having had a tough 2022/23 season, Son has bounced back in some style. Now Tottenham captain, the South Korean has rediscovered his best form, both scoring and creating chances at will.

With 17 goal contributions in the league this season, only Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland sit above him. In comparison, Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial have only one Premier League goal apiece this season, with neither of them providing any assists. There was no doubt in deciding who was the right man to lead this already potent attack.