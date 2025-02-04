Summary WWE's Netflix debut marked a historic collaboration, blending old-school with modern programming.

Despite his in-ring success, Hulk Hogan remains disliked among the WWE Universe due to his controversial comments.

The Undertaker shares the WWE Universe's dislike for Hogan, revealing his true feelings during a recent podcast.

WWE's start to 2025 has seen the company carry on the momentum that saw them achieve huge success in the previous year. Having experienced their first PLE of the year, with another classic Royal Rumble, the company has also seen their first Saturday Night's Main Event occur recently, in what has been an exciting start on the Road to WrestleMania. Most importantly, WWE saw its historic debut occur on Netflix in January, a show in which Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was booed out of the arena. Reminiscing upon the moment, The Undertaker has revealed exactly how he felt backstage during the viral moment.

WWE's Raw on Netflix debut was a massive show for the company. A Raw that kick-started the beginning of a 10-year, $5 billion deal between Netflix and WWE, it was the first of its kind collaboration that has been nothing short of a success. A show that blended old-school WWE with modern-day programming, it was a show made for the casual fan, with the viewership figures bearing fruit. However, despite the positivity surrounding the show, one moment the WWE Universe wasn't looking forward to was the return of Hulk Hogan. Arriving to plug his new beer company, it was a segment that went downhill very quickly. Having also appeared on the night, The Undertaker has revealed his honest thoughts on the moment.

Hulk Hogan's Dislike Among the WWE Universe

The former Hulkamaniac is not a liked man

It is hard to argue that Hulk Hogan didn't earn his 2005 Hall of Fame entry. One of the first professional wrestlers to transcend the business, his mainstream appeal paved the way for the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock to do the same. However, despite the in-ring success, controversy has followed Hogan outside the ring. Airing a litany of hurtful and discriminatory views across various mediums, his inability to apologise for his wrongdoings has seen the WWE Universe unite in their hatred of Hogan.

The Undertaker Reveals Brutal View on Hogan

The Deadman joins the WWE Universe in their dislike of the Real American

Credit: WWE

The Undertaker's appearance on Raw's Netflix debut was a much subtler one from the Hall of Famer. Coming out after Rhea Ripley's title win against Liv Morgan, the Deadman rode his bike down to the Australian and drove to the back with her. An appearance that fans loved, as it didn't take away from the show; it is the blueprint for how WWE Legend appearances should be done. Now embarking on a career in podcasting, 'Taker spoke on his Six Feet Under podcast about how he felt during Hogan's overwhelming boos.

"When I saw him [Hogan], he was no-selling it and pushing his beer. Hey man, I've got feelings for people, but sometimes in life things come back".

The Hall of Famer went on to deny hugging Hogan and refused to answer if he felt bad for the Hulkamaniac. Evidently harbouring something against Hogan, 'Taker joins the rest of the WWE Universe in feeling this way. A moment that will stand the test of time, it is yet to be seen if the WWE will be bringing Hogan back for any future appearances.