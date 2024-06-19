Highlights The Undertaker still has a burning desire to wrestle, despite retiring in 2020.

Legendary star was so emotional about not being able to compete that he left this year's Royal Rumble early.

Playing a major role in the main event of WrestleMania 40 helped 'Taker get some closure on his career.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed that he walked out of this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event because he still struggles with the idea of never stepping back in the ring some four years after retiring.

'The Deadman' hung up his boots and signature MMA-style gloves in 2020 after a well-received cinematic-style ‘Boneyard’ match where he defeated ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The 59-year-old, whose real name is Mark Calaway, now dedicates his time to podcasting, pulling back the curtain on his time in the professional wrestling industry and working in an ambassadorial role for the company that made him a household name.

In a career spanning well over three decades, Calaway became one of the most legendary performers WWE has ever seen and is still beloved by generations of fans worldwide. However, he has admitted that the itch to compete is still there - sometimes becoming so strong that he struggles to be around the industry.

The Undertaker Explains His Struggles With Retirement

Legendary star 'wants to continue' wrestling

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Calaway was brutally honest about his feelings about an in-ring return.

"I want to be out there so bad. I want to continue to wrestle. Obviously, my body broke down and father time is undefeated. And I never wanted to be a parody of myself and I really risked that at the end… Like the match I had with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia [where Goldberg sustained a mid-match concussion]. I should have picked up on the fact that he’d had his bell rung. I should’ve been sharp enough to adapt and not try to get to where I was getting."

Despite him being concerned about his physical state, 'The Phenom' admitted that the urge to wrestle again is ever-present and that it makes attending live events challenging at times.

The Undertaker Explains Why He Walked Out of This Year's Royal Rumble

"I struggle. I’ve struggled since I’ve retired being at live events. I was at the Rumble [this year] because I had a ‘1deadMan show’ in Clearwater. I stayed over and I was at the Rumble and by the time the first match had gone out, I’d left. Internally, my mind is saying ‘you should be getting ready. You should be going out there.’ I wouldn’t say anxiety, but I just get this feeling that I can’t take it.”

However, earlier this year during WrestleMania 40’s closing night, The Undertaker made a cameo appearance and took out The Rock to help Cody Rhodes become WWE champion by defeating Roman Reigns in one of the greatest main events in recent memory. Calaway described the experience as ‘a moment of closure’ for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Undertaker is a seven-time world champion in WWE.

While the door appears to be well and truly closed on an in-ring return, The Undertaker character is sure to be part of WWE folklore for years to come. Calaway recently signed a 'Legends' deal with the promotion that will keep him involved with the company for an extended period.