Mark Calaway, known to wrestling fans as The Undertaker, is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Despite a Hall of Fame career, a Royal Rumble win, and 14 title wins, however, his professional path could have been one that looked very different.

The Undertaker considered a career change to the MMA in the 1990s, more specifically the UFC, when the sport's popularity was growing.

“Honestly, this is what a lot of people don’t know,” Undertaker told Busted Open Radio. “UFC is coming up big at this point. They’re growing. If I had an amateur wrestling background, there is a good chance I would have tested those waters. I felt like I would have been able to get my stand-up on point. I have no idea, I might get my a** smashed."