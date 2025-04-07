Summary WWE weddings often end in chaos, such as Triple H interrupting Test & Stephanie's wedding.

Undertaker's witty remark at Triple H's wedding shows a humorous side to the Deadman.

Triple H and Undertaker's in-ring chemistry led to classic encounters.

Professional wrestling is one of the more unpredictable industries in the world. In a whacky world where sports meets entertainment, anything is possible inside the squared circle. However, in a world of uncertainty, there is one thing that the WWE Universe can be assured of, and that is a horribly ending wedding segment. One of the more entertaining running jokes within the business, fans have become accustomed to preparing for chaos when a wedding segment is on air.

A wedding segment that is one of WWE's most iconic moments of the Attitude Era was that of Test and Stephanie McMahon. Getting interrupted by Triple H, the Game and Stephanie would end up getting married in real life, with footage of the day being unearthed.

McMahon is a name synonymous with WWE. Having had their fingerprints on everything sports entertainment-related since the 1950s, the WWE is currently embarking on their first-ever McMahon-less era. However, the company is still being run by a close member of the family, with Triple H at the helm. One of wrestling's most famous pairings, the duo have been dominant figures within professional wrestling for decades. A marriage that started in 2003, The Undertaker's hilarious comment on the wedding day has gone viral.

The Undertaker's Wedding Day Remark

The Deadman made his feelings clear