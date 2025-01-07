Summary The Undertaker made a surprise return with a spectacular entrance during the RAW on Netflix premiere.

The American Badass came out after Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship and showed his respect for the new champ.

The Phenom did not get physically involved, but his presence had a huge impact on the WWE Universe.

Earlier today, the WWE spoiled a major surprise for the RAW on Netflix premiere when they accidentally showed The Undertaker on the jumbotron outside the Intuit Dome. Fans caught footage of The Phenom riding his bike and clips circulated on social media. The video left WWE fans wondering what The Deadman was going to do during the historic show.

As it turned out, The Undertaker returned after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (WWE) for the Women's World Championship. As Ripley was celebrating at the entrance, the legendary gong sounded and The Deadman came out on his signature bike sporting his American Badass look. After taking one lap around the ring, he and Rhea did his signature Biker Taker pose.

He gave the ultimate sign of respect by giving Ripley a fist bump and offering words of encouragement. The Undertaker and Rhea Ripley then closed the segment with The Deadman's classic look back at the camera.

The Undertaker Gives Major Props to Rhea Ripley

The American Badass celebrated with the new Women's World Champion

Credit: WWE

Unlike his previous appearance at WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker didn't get involved physically. Nonetheless, the WWE Universe certainly felt his presence and instantly popped as soon as they heard the legendary gong. It was certainly a huge moment for Rhea Ripley, who just won her second Women's World Championship. The moment somewhat signified a passing of the torch between the two dark characters as RAW on Netflix begins with Ripley as the new top woman in the WWE.

After months of feuding and trying to get her revenge on Liv Morgan, Rhea finally got rid of her rival and took her championship in the process. It looked like Morgan was going to retain the title in the same way she defeated Ripley at SummerSlam, when she hit an Oblivion on the challenger onto a steel chair. However, Rhea was able to stay alive. Shortly after, Ripley exerted her dominance over Liv. She made a statement by hitting two Riptides on Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed Ripley at SummerSlam, attempted to get back with Mami with a hug. But the new champion tricked 'Dirty' Dom into the embrace and gave her former No. 1 supporter a low blow.

Ripley is now a two-time Women's World Champion. She may have the gold back on her waist. But the best thing she took home tonight was The Undertaker's stamp of approval.