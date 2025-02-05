Wrestling icon and former WWE champion, The Undertaker, revealed his long-time rival, Kurt Angle, was once very afraid of being on the end of his trademark overhand right punch move.

The pair faced off against one another on many occasions throughout the 2000s, including at No Way Out in 2006, when Angle came out on top in his defence of the heavyweight championship after countering his rival's triangle choke attempt into a jackknife cover. The contest was considered by wrestling fans as one of the best and most exciting WWE showdowns of that particular year.

Speaking on the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick back in 2020, The Undertaker reflected on his epic rivalry with Angle. Despite having a lot of admiration and respect for Angle, he touched on his rival being frightened of engaging with the iconic right-hand punch everyone knew of during an episode of The Last Ride from a much earlier time.

The Undertaker on Kurt Angle Being Scared

Back in the day, Angle did not like receiving punches from 'Taker