The Undertaker once paid homage to his late friend and WWE Superstar, Yokozuna, naming him his toughest-ever opponent.

Deemed by many as the greatest WWE Superstar ever, The Undertaker wrestled with many of the greats during his 30-plus-year career, and many of them have named him as their own toughest-ever opponent. However, speaking on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin a few years ago, 'Taker gave that particular honour to his late friend and co-star Yokozuna.

The Undertaker on Yokozuna

'Taker revealed all about his friendship with Yokozuna & shared some backstage stories