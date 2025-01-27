The Undertaker, one of professional wrestling's most iconic and intimidating figures, has revealed that only two WWE Superstars were not scared of him during his illustrious career.

Speaking on D-Von Dudley's YouTube Channel, The Undertaker explained that many Superstars who came face-to-face with him in the ring were intimidated by his legendary status and imposing presence and persona.

In the video, The Undertaker said: "A lot of people really don't realise, at this part of my career, a lot of times, the guys that I'm working with are so intimidated by working with me. A lot of them had kind of grown up already watching me, so they were really intimidated working with me."

As a five-time WWF/WWE Champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WWF World Tag Champion and WCW Tag Team Champion with Kane, a Royal Rumble winner, and the owner of a former 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania that was only ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, it is easy to see why fellow wrestling stars were intimidated and scared at the prospect of facing 'The Deadman.''

The Undertaker's WWE stats Total number of matches 2,495 Total number of wins 1,864 (74.7%) Total number of losses 537 (21.5%) Total number of draws 94 (3.8%)

