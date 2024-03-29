Highlights The Undertaker has weighed in on who should've ended his WrestleMania streak.

The WWE legend doesn't think it should've been Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

Bray Wyatt was The Deadman's choice, with the two going on to team up together in the aftermath.

The Undertaker has weighed in on who truly should’ve been the one to end the iconic streak. For decades, 'Taker's undefeated streak was a huge selling point for WrestleMania. Of course, the Show of Shows usually features the culmination of WWE’s biggest storylines, settling high-profile championship feuds, and ending longtime rivalries, but people flew in from all over the world to see whether anyone could finally defeat The Deadman on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Year after year, everyone who tried to break the streak would be put down by a Tombstone Piledriver no matter how much offence they dished out. However, in 2014, WrestleMania 30 left fans with their jaws on the floor as Brock Lesnar hit a third F-5 and pinned The Undertaker. This set up Lesnar to go win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship later that year and added to his overall mystique as an unbeatable monster, but conversations are still being had to this day over whether Brock beating The Phenom was truly the right choice.

The Undertaker Wanted Bray Wyatt to Break The Streak

Brock Lesnar was the man who ended the streak

Some fans are keen to offer alternative choices as to who should’ve been afforded the opportunity to break The Deadman’s unbeaten run, while some suggest that the infamous streak should never have been broken at all. Now, however, during an episode of his ‘Six Foot Under’ podcast, The Undertaker himself has weighed in on who should have broken the streak, suggesting that Bray Wyatt was the only ‘logical choice.’

The Undertaker wanted to team up with Bray Wyatt

Interestingly, he also mentions that, should Wyatt have been the one to hand him his first ‘Mania loss, that the two could’ve come together and formed an alliance, working together in the months following the streak’s ending with Bray doing the in-ring work for the duo.

"The most logical person to break it would’ve been Bray Wyatt, it would’ve meant more to his career than Roman’s. For Roman, it would’ve been very, very special, but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things, for him to have broken it would’ve been such a feather in his cap and something which would’ve probably extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity. I mean, Bray would’ve been the in-ring aspect of it, but I think those characters would’ve somehow maybe merged together in sone kind of higher power type deal. I think of all the people it would’ve helped the most, Bray would have been the guy. He’s the only one."

As many will remember, Wyatt was actually the first man to face The Undertaker after the streak was ended by Brock Lesnar in 2014. Wrestling at ‘Mania 31, ‘Taker defeated Wyatt to get back to winning ways at the Show of Shows.

Should The Undertaker’s idea have come to be, it would’ve been interesting to see how a dark alliance between the two spooky characters would have worked if both were given creative freedom. Unfortunately, we are left having to imagine what this may have looked like. Although, before Bray’s tragic passing in 2023, the pair actually shared a touching moment on Raw 30 that January when they combined to take out LA Knight.