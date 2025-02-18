Summary WWE's roster is stacked in 2025, with talent across the board able to steal any show.

The Undertaker has been handing out compliments for WWE's current product.

The Deadman heaped praise on Gunther, and has now put his attention on a breakout WWE Superstar.

The WWE Universe is currently witnessing one of the most stacked rosters in a long time. Up and down the card, reliable and entertaining acts are breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling, claiming their stake for more TV time. From WWE's historic Netflix debut to their record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE, 2025 has shown the depth of WWE's roster, with numerous talents breaking out. Whether it's Penta, Roxanne Perez or Chelsea Green, there has been a who's who of standout performers already in 2025. However, there is one talent who has stood head and shoulders above the rest, with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opening up on the WWE Superstar he believes to have 'it'.

If there is one WWE Legend whose advice and opinions hold weight, it is The Undertaker. Starting out in the WWE in 1990, the Deadman's career brought him all the way to 2020 in a 30-year career that will never be replicated. From his countless championship reigns to his WrestleMania streak and the way he defined what it meant to stay in character, the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee did everything there is to do inside the squared circle.

Now focused on a career in podcasting, alongside mentoring the greats of the future, the Deadman has been lifting the lid on the current WWE product as of late. Having recently given his flowers to Gunther, Undertaker is now praising another WWE Superstar, with his comments echoing the opinion of the WWE Universe.

Related The Undertaker Named The One WWE Superstar Who 'Feared' His Punches WWE legend, The Undertaker, once revealed the one Superstar that was scared of his punches.

The Undertaker Reveals Who Has 'It'

The Deadman is a fan of a certain Bloodline member

Credit: WWE

As mentioned, WWE's current roster is one of the most stacked in recent memory. From the upper card of John Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns to the mid-card workhorses of Chad Gable and Chelsea Green to every other WWE talent in between, the WWE Universe is fortunate with the talents that they can watch. However, for all the bonafide superstars and the breakout talents, there is one man currently gaining popularity at an unprecedented rate. With Nia Jax having recently lauded the Bloodline member, The Undertaker spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of Shak Wrestling to heap praise upon Jacob Fatu.

"Jacob, he ain't even scratched the surface dude. I love watching Jacob. He's got that thing, he's got it. When he's on TV, you want to see what he's doing".

Jacob Fatu's Popularity

The Samoan Werewolf continues to improve

Ever since his debut halfway through 2024, Fatu has been on the up. Sparking much-needed charisma and energy into Solo Sikoa's rendition of the Bloodline, his chaos, passion, and in-ring athleticism made him a fan favourite off the bat. With standout performances in the Royal Rumble and in the Survivor Series WarGames match, there is no stopping the Samoan Werewolf, whose start to 2025 has seen his popularity reach new heights.