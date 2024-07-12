Highlights The Undertaker legitimately hurt his opponent with his first-ever Tombstone.

Despite injuring Koko B. Ware, Undertaker took responsibility and offered sincere apologies for the incident.

Koko forgave Undertaker for the botched move and the pair are friends to this day.

The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, is one of the greatest characters in the history of WWE. He made his debut at Survivor Series back in 1990 and carved an iconic career for himself in the following three decades.

During his unparalleled career, 'The Phenom' faced off against the likes of John Cena, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, things might have turned out very differently for the towering Texan as a botched Tombstone piledriver could have ended his WWE career after just one television match.

The Undertaker was facing off with Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, and Koko B. Ware in a Survivor Series elimination match. According to the 59-year-old legend, the whole match was put together to make him look good. Towards the end of the encounter, though, 'The Deadman' mistimed his first-ever Tombstone, leaving Koko lying prone on the canvas, unable to move.

Reliving the scary ordeal on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker recalled himself and his opponent having a heated argument after the match.

The Undertaker's First-Ever Tombstone Could Have Cost Him His WWE Career

The future Hall of Famer injured his opponent on his debut

"The whole match was designed to make me look and shine," Calaway said. "The very first Tombstone that I give is to Koko. I give him the Tombstone; one, two, three and he’s out. We get backstage, and Koko gets me in the hallway and is giving me the riot act, [saying]: ‘If someone gives you their body, you’ve gotta be able to protect them, you hurt my neck!’"

He further continued; "I said ‘Koko, if I hurt you, I am sorry, I really pride myself on being safe and taking care of the guys I’m working with.’ He kept going, he was p*****, and it got to the point where I’d apologised all I could apologise for, and that’s when I said ‘I’ve apologised as much as I know how to do, if you’re not going to accept that, maybe we need to go out into the parking lot and figure this out.’"

The Undertaker realized his mistake after rewatching the footage of the match. He had a new perspective on the evening after reflecting on the nerve-wracking debut of The Tombstone following the conclusion of his career.

"After it came up I went and watched it back and I was like: ‘Oh!'," the Undertaker said. "I was always under the impression that he’d overreacted, and I went back, and I watched it and was like: ‘Holy s*** I damn near killed Koko!"

Fortunately, that incident did not cause any lasting damage to Koko and he was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His relationship with the Undertaker survived that incident and they have been friends ever since.

"That was it," the Hall of Famer admitted. "Me and Koko were fine, and we’ve been fine. We hug when we see each other." Calaway retired in November 2022 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame that same year.