WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has named his Mount Rushmore of greatest moments in WWE history. The Deadman returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 40 earlier this month as he Chokeslammed The Rock and helped Cody Rhodes win the undisputed universal title from Roman Reigns in the main event.

'Taker received a huge pop at the WWE's flagship show and is considered to be one of the best to wrestle in the promotion's history. He himself has had his fair share of iconic moments, one of which he included.

The Undertaker's Greatest WWE Moments

Brock Lesnar ending the streak, The Rock vs Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold's 3:16 promo, and Hogan slamming Andre the Giant

The 59-year-old featured his 21-0 streak at WrestleMania being broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014, one of the biggest shocks in WWE history. He also included the speech that birthed arguably WWE's biggest ever Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant inside Madison Square Garden. The 'Icon vs Icon' bout involving The Rock and Hogan also made the list.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Undertaker lost just 21.5% of his matches in WWE.

On his latest 'Six Feet Under with Mark Calloway' podcast, The Deadman said: "Andre [The Giant] being slammed by [Hulk] Hogan, the Austin 3:16 promo, Rock and Hogan meeting in the ring for the first time, and I think the streak getting broken."

The Undertaker's Farewell to WWE

The seven-time world champion retired in 2020 with his last match coming against AJ Styles, as he defeated The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match. Unfortunately, no fans were in attendance to watch the match as it was during COVID-19, which felt like a bittersweet moment for someone who had contributed so much to the industry. 'Taker did, finally, manage to get some closure on his illustrious career with his return to the blockbuster WrestleMania earlier this month.

Fans erupted as his famous entry bong sound hit, and the lights went out, appearing behind The Rock to deliver his signature move.

Speaking about his return to the ring, The Undertaker said: "I’ve been struggling with it since I retired, but this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and that, and how important that storyline was and is, but when it was over, and I’m running out of the building, I’m like ‘I’m good now.'

"It was like a moment of clarity that I had like, ‘I’m okay now.’ I’m not saying that I wouldn’t do something like that in the future, but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired that I hadn’t come to peace with it.”

Although, The Deadman isn't ruling out another return in the future, if his appearance at WrestleMania 40 were to be his last, it's a fitting end to a truly iconic character in the WWE.

