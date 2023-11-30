Highlights The Undertaker has shocked fans with his Mount Rushmore of smallest wrestlers, excluding Rey Mysterio.

AJ Styles, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero made it onto The Phenom's list as he revealed during a new YouTube video.

Eddie Guerrero was named the number one pick for the top smallest wrestler.

WWE legend The Undertaker has caused mass controversy thanks to his latest YouTube video, where he has named his Mount Rushmore of 'smaller wrestlers'. To be considered in this category, 'Taker revealed that the Superstar had to be under six foot tall, which, in the land of WWE, is a rarity.

Real name Mark Calaway, The Undertaker is one of the biggest and most respected names in WWE history, but he sadly called time on his career and retired from the company in 2020 after 30 years in the industry. Now, he spends his time uploading videos on his own YouTube account, and his latest one has certainly caused controversy and some raised eyebrows.

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore of 'small guys'

Undertaker has recently shocked his fans when voicing his expertise on his YouTube channel Six Feet Under. In a ranking of his top four wrestlers under six feet tall, The Undertaker completely dismissed Rey Mysterio, who is often named the greatest little man in WWE history. From feuds with 'Taker himself and The Great Khali, The Master of the 619 has always been considered one of the best to lace up a pair of boots, so for The Deadman to exclude him from his list is quite the shock.

At just five foot, six inches tall, Mysterio has a few World Heavyweight Championship title reigns of his own, along with three US title reigns. The Ultimate Underdog is famous for denying intimidation of the bigger boys and also his signature mask. However, recently, an Instagram post revealed the Superstar without his mask on for the first time in years, as he posed with a fan quite happily.

The Phenom reigned over Mysterio at the Royal Rumble back in 2010, a performance yet to be forgotten by the WWE Universe. Nevertheless, it was seemingly a harsh and surprising decision for The Undertaker to leave Rey Mysterio off his wrestling Mount Rushmore for the smaller guys. So who did get the privilege?

AJ Styles, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero made it

The Undertaker’s last match before retirement on SmackDown was against AJ Styles. Despite burying Styles that day in an incredible brawl, he was described as “a phenomenal talent” when named in the top four.

“I've never seen him have a bad match, and I was just, like I said, just always a fan and was so excited when he came to the WWE. A phenomenal talent. He is what he says he is. He is the Phenomenal One, and he brings his A-game every single time.”

A wrestler now often remembered for tragedy rather than his in-ring ability, Chris Benoit was a two-time world champion, but his professional work is now seemingly in the back of most people's minds. Despite the controversy, The Deadman still spoke highly of his athleticism, reminiscing on some 'really, really outstanding matches with him.'

“I didn't get enough chances to work with him. I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I did know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was going to be go time.”

With the prestigious achievement of an Olympic gold medal, Kurt Angle actually forced The Undertaker to tap out once on an episode of SmackDown in 2002. Arguably one of his biggest rivals, The Undertaker admits he was “a pleasure to get in the ring with.”

“Just an incredible talent. Backstage interviews, I mean, he had it all. He had a personality. He was a ring technician. He could go. I have so many fond memories of the matches that I had with Kurt. Just one of those guys that was a pleasure to get in the ring with and just turn it loose and let it go. And you knew that Kurt Angle was going to be right there and pushing the pace.”

Three VERY respectable inductees onto 'Taker's Mount Rushmore, but who got number one spot? Well, like mentioned earlier, it wasn't Rey Mysterio, instead, it was his very good friend Eddie Guerrero.