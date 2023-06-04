The Undertaker believes that Roman Reigns is on “one of the greatest runs ever” after achieving 1,000 days of holding the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns is continuing to enjoy his historic title reign at the moment, putting on fantastic matches for the fans as well as developing a great storyline with Sola Sikoa and The Usos as part of The Bloodline.

Reigns is now seen as the ‘face of the company’ by many, and it's hard to argue with that.

What has The Undertaker said about Roman Reigns?

WWE Hall of Famer Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway is a big admirer of what The Tribal Chief has achieved in his career to date, and he's recently discussed the current champion during an interview with the Independent.

Speaking to the newspaper, 'Taker was asked whether Reigns is now in the WWE GOAT debate, to which he replied: “He’s doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent, and everything has grown exponentially through this run.

“It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old-school move, to have the title that long. He’s got to be in the conversation.”

Roman Reigns' historic title run

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship back at WWE Payback in 2020 and has gone on to hold the title for over 1,000 days since.

In that time, Reigns has managed to convince many of the WWE Universe, along with the legend that is The Deadman, that he’s up there with some of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Calaway continued: “Do you put him in the same boat as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan? I don’t know. He has the claim to fame now.

“He’s the man. I mean, there is not anyone close, really. He’s had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He’s got a claim, he’s got an argument. I’m really proud of him for how he’s come. It really has been impressive.”

Reigns has continued to make The Bloodline’s storyline entertaining with another plot twist after Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of SmackDown.

With more cracks opening up within The Bloodline, fans are eager to see what will unfold next in one of the best storylines in recent WWE history.