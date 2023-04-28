WWE Superstar Edge recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive.

The interview took place before WrestleMania 39 and the Rated R Superstar discussed his career both inside and outside the ring, including his early retirement and ultimate return nine years later.

A topic that fans always love to hear wrestlers discuss is The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

He mentions how he was offered the opportunity to be the man to do the unthinkable at 'Mania 24, but his response was: "Absolutely not, why would we do that? That makes zero sense to me."

The thought process being that a younger talent that was not already a household name could have benefited more.

Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker's streak

"The streak is over," was the call of WWE commentator Michael Cole following a devastating end to The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

A third F5 was the final nail in the coffin as Brock Lesnar was the man to end the streak that many expected to never be broken and the crowd in New Orleans fell silent, to the point you could hear a pin drop.

Disbelief quickly turned into reality as the graphic showed up on the big screen displaying '21-1'.

With a fallen Undertaker in the foreground, it is an iconic image that fans are unlikely to ever forget. After all, it was over nine years ago and yet, is still a widely debated topic.

The topic of discussion tends to go one of two ways.

On one hand, you may feel the streak should have lived on forever and been the ultimate show of respect to The Undertaker.

The biggest debate, however, is usually about who should have really beaten 'Taker for the first time at WrestleMania.

There is no doubt that Brock Lesnar is a believable winner, but it's hard to disagree with those that feel a younger talent could have benefited more from defeating The Deadman.

Following on from his earlier claim to have turned down the chance of ending the streak himself, 49-year-old Edge gave his thoughts on what he thinks should have happened.

Edge on who should have broken The Undertaker's streak

When asked by Logan Paul if he thinks the decision to end the streak was a poor decision, his response was: "Yes, and the only reason I say that is because I don't think Brock needed it."

There was one clear Superstar in his mind who needed it more than Lesnar: "Reigns is that guy."

Roman Reigns was all set to be the biggest face in the company at the time and Edge believes ending the streak would have set him up nicely, maybe not as a face, however.

He added: "If he were the first guy, oh man," before admitting later: "I mean, obviously, it still worked out pretty well."