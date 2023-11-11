Highlights Taysom Hill is a versatile player who has excelled in multiple positions in the NFL, including quarterback, receiver, and running back. He has recorded at least 10 career rushing, passing, and receiving touchdowns, making him a rare and valuable asset.

Hill's athleticism and diverse skill set have led to impressive stats throughout his career. He has even contributed on special teams and defense.

While Hill's passing numbers may not stand out individually, it is his overall impact on the game that sets him apart. As a game manager and playmaker, he has delivered important plays for the New Orleans Saints, earning a 7-2 record as a starting quarterback.

In the New Orleans Saints' 24-17 Week 9 win, quarterback Taysom Hill became just the second player ever in NFL history to record at least 10 career rushing, receiving, and passing touchdowns. Dubbed the Swiss army knife of the NFL, Hill has exhibited his athleticism at no less than 10 different positions throughout the course of his career. In the words of the late, great John Madden, Hill is absolutely a "football guy." From punt returns to downfield passes, "Touchdown" Taysom can do it all.

Taysom goes to college... and makes it to the big leagues!

The "Mormon Missile" began his career as the quarterback for BYU. Thanks to a medical red shirt, he would end up spending a total of five years with the Cougars. By the time he finished his collegiate campaign, he was BYU's career leader in QB rushing yards and ranked fifth overall in rushing yards with a total of 2,815.

In 2017, the Saints signed the undrafted free agent after head coach Sean Payton became enamored with him during tape studies. Upon learning that Hill was capable of playing on the punt return team, the mind of the surefire Hall of Fame coach immediately began scheming up different ways to utilize the quarterback's talent.

The diversity of Hill's game can not be overstated enough. Throughout his time in New Orleans, he has amassed 26 rushing touchdowns, 10 receiving touchdowns, 11 passing touchdowns, 429 yards on kick returns, and 7 fumble recoveries on only 11 solo tackles. He is the only player in the NFL today playing this many different positions. Hill has lined up at four different spots on offense in addition to numerous snaps on both defense and special teams.

Taysom under center

Despite his versatility, Hill will forever be a signal-caller at heart. His starting QB record of 7-2 reflects that. When the team has had to rely on him, he has delivered. While he's only gone for 2,337 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions total, he's been a solid game manager who has at times been able to produce big plays for the Saints downfield.

His longest completed pass came in 2021 and went for 70 yards, with his most recent being a 68-yard touchdown bomb to Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed in 2022. He's also been a cheat code for fantasy football managers thanks to his classification as a tight end for the majority of his career.

During the periods in which he started multiple games at quarterback, it essentially allowed those who owned him in fantasy football to start a second QB in their lineups. While there has never been a large sample size for Taysom as a passer in the NFL, his passing numbers are still modest at best.

With only 293 pass attempts in his NFL career, Taysom has a decent career completion percentage of 64.8%. None of the numbers on his stat sheet, when isolated, jump off the page. When it begins to really become impressive is upon viewing the entire body of work that Hill has produced. It's the variety with which the Saints' offensive coaching staff uses him that really allows both of them to succeed.

Taysom in the backfield

Another piece of the defensive puzzle that comes with Hill on the field is his rushing ability. A dynamic runner that presents great balance in addition to tremendous down-field vision can present real problems for any defensive unit. During his pro day, Hill managed an impressive 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds.

He possesses sneaky speed and can be incredibly hard to tackle. In fact, he has more than twice as many touchdowns on the ground than he does in any other category. Past the line of scrimmage, Hill is capable of producing big yardage runs and even finding the end zone. The Saints have also often deployed Hill as a Wildcat QB in short-yardage situations, as his immense lower-body strength can be crucial in those instances. He's not just a home run hitter on the ground, he's a first down machine too.

With 255 rushing yards through nine games in 2023, Hill is currently on pace to statistically have the most productive rushing season of his career. He has shown no signs of slowing down despite turning 33 in the summer of 2023. Given his rushing history in college, in addition to his success in the NFL, it's fair to say that the Saints have done a great job of tapping into Hill's true potential as a runner.

Taysom out wide

In Week 9, Hill made his milestone catch during a home game against the Chicago Bears. His tenth receiving touchdown put him in the company of Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, the only other guy with 10+ career rushing, receiving, and passing touchdowns. Now that's good company.

After securing his 20th reception of the season, Hill also set his own personal record for single-season receptions. With a total of 63 catches on 85 targets during his career, Hill boasts a respectable 9.6 yards per grab. This may have been his first receiving touchdown of the season, but he has been relatively busy as a pass catcher recently and in the past.

In 2019, he had 19 receptions, a career high 234 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. In both 2019 and 2023, he had a catch percentage of 80% or higher. When the Saints decide that they want him to be featured more in the pass game, Taysom delivers.

In the end, it's the big picture and not the individual statistics that tell the story of Taysom Hill as a football player. Very few players are capable of blocking a punt and scoring a touchdown afterward; even fewer are capable of doing so when given the opportunity in a meaningful game. He may not be the best all-around quarterback in the NFL, or one of the greatest receivers or running backs, but when he is carefully sprinkled into every aspect of the game, Hill is undoubtedly one of the most impactful players in all of football.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

