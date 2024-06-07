Highlights Harry Kane is the highest-paid player in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

16 players in the squad earn £100,000-per-week or more.

Only six players in the squad earn less than Cole Palmer, who is paid £75,000-per-week by Chelsea.

In football, as in life, money makes the world go around. And as businessmen and oil states continue to have a greater say on the ever-developing football landscape, the sport moves further away from its traditional guise and closer to the contemporary view that football is a flagship product of the commercialisation era.

This is a narrative that gets particular airtime during international tournaments when those who don't often engage in the sport tune in to show their patriotism. The everyday person is forgiven for the look of shock horror on their face when a commentator mentions the money element of the sport. And as England head into EURO 2024 among favourites, with all but two members of Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad plying their trade in the Premier League (one of the most profitable sports leagues in the world), the Three Lions are comfortably some of the most handsomely paid players globally.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2021/22 campaign, the Premier League announced that the total revenue from each club combined reached approximately £5.45b - marking their highest total since the league's inception in 1992.

With this in mind, following yesterday's squad confirmation, now feels like the perfect time to remind everybody about the state of play, with every current England player's wage revealed below using figures provided by Capology.

Goalkeepers

Each goalkeeper is on at least £100,000 a week

Goalkeeper is one of the most important positions on the pitch, and that often justifies a higher average wage than other players in the squad, along with the forwards. With Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Everton all represented in Southgate's glove-bearing unit, all three Premier League shot-stoppers have earned themselves a weekly wage of at least £100,000.

Jordan Pickford, as expected, remains his country's number one heading into the European Championships, thus warranting the highest earnings of the trio. But the difference between him, Aaron Ramsdale, and Dean Henderson isn't all too much. Arsenal's second-choice keeper straddles just £5,000 a week lower than Pickford, while Henderson earns £25,000 less but still finds himself with a six-digit figure.

England's Goalkeeper Wages Squad Rank Player Wage =10 Jordan Pickford £125,000-per-week =12 Aaron Ramsdale £120,000-per-week =15 Dean Henderson £100,000-per-week

Defenders

John Stones is England's third highest-earner; Marc Guehi earns the third lowest

After Manchester City won a historic treble in the 2022/23 season, before achieving a record-breaking fourth Premier League title in a row this season just concluded, it is no wonder the two highest-earning England defenders are John Stones and Kyle Walker. The Pep Guardiola favourites are expected to be mainstays in the starting lineup in the summer, while Luke Shaw's position at left-back is also nailed on if he wins the battle to stay fit.

With Harry Maguire struggling with fitness issues of his own, he missed out on selection, forcing Southgate to name a much younger defensive than he is used to. This means that the difference between Shaw's earnings - which stand at £150,000-per-week, and the fourth-highest, Kieran Trippier, who earns £120,000-per-week at Newcastle, are followed by a steep decline with Joe Gomez's £85,000 weekly wage.

Interestingly, while it is predicted that Marc Guehi is the natural heir to Maguire, he earns the third least amount of any player in the squad - a direct contrast to his partner, Stones.

England's Defender Wages Squad Rank Player Wage 3 John Stones £250,000-per-week 8 Kyle Walker £175,000-per-week 9 Luke Shaw £150,000-per-week =12 Kieran Trippier £120,000-per-week 17 Joe Gomez £85,000-per-week 18 Lewis Dunk £80,000-per-week =19 Ezri Konsa £75,000-per-week =22 Marc Guehi £50,000-per-week

Midfielders

Three players earn more than £150,000-per-week

Midfield is currently England's most loaded position, and it's hardly even up for debate. With Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice both moving to their respective clubs, to Real Madrid and Arsenal, for high-end fees, they have more than shown they're worth their weight in gold, with the former playing a pivotal role in his club's 15th Champions League, and the latter being in the argument of the Premier League's finest defensive midfielder.

For this reason, the duo pull rank as the two highest-earners in a strong midfield unit. Bellingham earns a mind-boggling £344,735-per-week, Rice, however, earns over £100,000 less with a weekly wage of £240,000. Elsewhere, having recently been instated as a midfielder as opposed to the right-back position he plays for his club, Trent Alexander-Arnold welcomes a weekly wage of £180,000 at Liverpool, and a steep drop-off sees Conor Gallagher earn £50,000-per-week.

As the newest recruits to Southgate's squad, Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo earn the lowest weekly wage out of the entire squad. Yet, £30,000 and £25,000 a week still sounds like a lot to the average person.

England's Midfielder Wages Squad Rank Player Wage 2 Jude Bellingham £344,735-per-week 4 Declan Rice £240,000-per-week 7 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000-per-week =22 Conor Gallagher £50,000-per-week 24 Adam Wharton £30,000-per-week =25 Kobbie Mainoo £25,000-per-week

Related The 10 Most Valuable Footballers in the World Kylian Mbappe has surged to the top of the list in the latest update.

Forwards

Harry Kane's weekly wage is inconceivable

England's top goalscorer of all time, Harry Kane, is by far the Three Lions' highest-paid player. After his move to Bayern Munich last summer, his weekly wage shot up by over 50% from what he was earning at Tottenham. Nowadays, without sponsorship deals and added bonuses, he brings home an astonishing £413,748-per-week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: To put Harry Kane's weekly earnings into perspective, the England number nine makes an incredible £2,462 every hour, or £41 a minute, equating to 68p a second.

Phil Foden is another Man City man financially benefitting from his club's overawing success in recent years, with his weekly wage standing at £225,000-per-week. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka earns £195,000-per-week whilst being Arsenal's main attacking threat, and Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, and Ollie Watkins make up the rest of the squad that earns at least £100,000 every seven days.

Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, and Ivan Toney all earn £75,000-per-week or less, but with continued performances at the highest level, they should all expected to see more riches in the future. In particular, Toney is tipped for a move away from Brentford this summer, which will come with the added incentive of a shiny new contract.