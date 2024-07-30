Highlights There are a host of unusual jobs at the Olympic Games.

From handing out condoms to sweaping sweat off of courts, volunteers must do all they can to keep the games running smoothly.

Many have questioned why there are life guards at the swimming events.

Appearing at the Olympic Games is a privilege for a select number of athletes who have worked hard all their careers to perform at the pinnacle of sport. It is also a privilege for fans to witness such greatness, in some of the most prolific venues the host country has to offer. Furthermore, it must be an interesting addition to the CV to work on such a large scale global event.

However, while that is true, the Olympic Games of recent years have often shown that all angles need to be covered. Thus, within an extremely high intensity environment where everything must run smoothly, there are in fact, some quite left-field and brilliant jobs. This article charts some of those unusual Olympic occupations.

Window Cleaners

They caused a stir in Paris

Cleaners are integral to the running of the Olympics. Notably, the road cycling events require the streets to be swept before and after, to make sure there are no crash hazards for the cyclists or following camera crew. That said, sometimes the cleaning teams can be a little too organised and raring to go, as the BBC found out when they had to pause their coverage.

People watching the Paris 2024 diving in the opening week saw presenter Hazel Irvine joined by pundit Tonia Couch as they discuss the event when two men appeared outside. Hazel was fast to act as she made a joke about the distracting moment as she asked: "Can you see this behind me? Because we've got two gentlemen fixing our studio. I don't think they know they're on telly at the moment!"

Beach Volleyball Sand Rakers

Seen at a number of Olympics

In between rounds of the Olympic volleyball, the sand has to be swept. A number of people, armed with rakes, wait on standby to make sure the scuffed up surface is flattened down and not too rugged under the athletes' feet.

This ensures that the state of play can be taken back to the beginning, and therefore present a level playing field (literally). They are also responsible for smoothing the sand along the lines, which makes it easier to see where a ball lands for the referee. Having an even surface can make sure that athletes avoid potential hazards like falling, injuring themselves by landing awkwardly, or mistiming their shots.

Basket Crew Members

They made a splash in London 2012

A group of volunteers are present at each race on the track to assist the runners. In baskets, they hold athletes’ tracksuits, hats, electronics and other accessories from the start to the finish line. The Daily Mail once reported many volunteers working in 2012 got a kick out of watching Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt prepare for each race as he was known to interact with the volunteers for his races.

Cycling track assistants

Keeping the Olympians on the straight and narrow

At the Olympics' velodrome events, there are track assistants whose job it is to keep certain cyclists held up. It's not just for stability though. Certain races pit cyclists together with a timed race - in which a lap separates the pair as a buffer. Additionally, the turnover time is quite quick in these events.

Without the use of people to hold up the cyclists, it would just be more equipment someone would have to grab off the track in a hurry. You only get about 15 seconds before the racers are within sight of the start/finish line, so the more equipment there is on the track, the greater the chance of something going wrong.

Poncho-wearing arrow people

The opening ceremony throws up some strange jobs

Now, the title sounds a lot stranger than it is. But still, in the Rio Olympic opening ceremony in 2016, hundreds of poncho-wearing dancers were tasked with signposting the route for parading Olympians to follow. The dancers had only one job - one that can be done adequately by a metal pole. However, for a couple the task proved too much, as photos showed them pointing the wrong way. Many opening ceremonies have weird and wonderful jobs for extras, many of whom are volunteers.

Sweat Moppers at the Basketball

Court must be kept clean

Well, they're not entirely “sweat moppers”, however, it is a big part of what some janitorial teams do at the Olympic Games. The cleaners that monitor the courts where sports like badminton, basketball and indoor volleyball are played are vital to the athletes, who risk an injury if the surface below them gets too slippery with perspiration.

“It is not the most glamorous job, but we’re on TV—and we’re in the Olympics.”

Elite badminton player Ainsley Richards told the Wall Street Journal in 2012, when she worked on the janitorial staff at the London Olympics.

Condom Delivery Man

Thousands handed out at every games

While there were condom dispensers at the Rio 2016 Olympics, as pictured above, there was also a man tasked with delivering the contraceptive product. Eric, who went famous on social media at the time, walked around the Olympics with a big sack of condoms - or camisinhas in Brazilian slang - handing them out to athletes.

The International Olympic Committee for Rio 2016 has provided more than 450,000 condoms for the two-week games. That's a lot more than any other Olympics. This works out at 42 per athlete or nearly three a day across the games. At Paris, more than 300,000 condoms were distributed, roughly 33 per competitor.

Parkour Torch Snatcher

He made headlines this summer

Slate.com's Justin Peters aptly describes this one for us. "You have a very important role. As the parkour torch guy, you are the acrobatic linchpin of the expansive, highly choreographed opening ceremony of the Paris Games. You will “steal” the torch from a bunch of children and then will parkour your way through the rivers, streets, and rooftops of Paris with it, all while concealing your identity behind a mask and a hood, just like countless parkour torch guys before you. You are the “main character” of the opening ceremony, and, as such, you are one of the few people on Earth who can honestly say that, for several hours, the eyes of the entire world were upon you. Your name will be known in Eswatini."

Enough said.

The Lifeguards for Olympic Divers and Swimmers

Safety first

Although seemingly pointless on the face of it, given the level of swimmer they look out for, Olympic lifeguards still have to be vigilant in case of the very worst scenarios in an event. Looking back to Rio 2016 again, lifeguards came into play as Brazilian law requires lifeguards to patrol all pools larger than 20 feet by 20 feet. As said, it's better to be safe than sorry. As one lifeguard described back in Brazil,

“I don’t think they’ll need us, but we’ll be on the lookout just in case."

At the 2016 edition, there were around 75 lifeguards, hired and trained to attend the various Olympic centres for a whole number of water-based events. The men and women given the task of guarding the pool were, effectively, paid £260 to watch the Olympics from the front row.