Highlights Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury won his boxing match against KSI, but many fans believe KSI was robbed of the victory.

KSI expressed his frustration with the decision, stating that he felt he clearly deserved to win and plans to appeal.

Tyson Fury, who was in attendance to support his brother, had a heartwarming exchange with Deji backstage and praised him for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson Fury enjoyed a heart-warming exchange with Deji before their respective brothers went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester. The undefeated heavyweight was in attendance to watch his younger brother Tommy Fury compete against KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji.

In his hometown, Fury defeated KSI via decision, though it is a call that has irked many boxing fans from all corners of the globe given the latter’s dominance in the ring. Watford-born star KSI has claimed he had been ‘robbed’ on the night and that he clearly deserved to be walking out of the arena as victor.

He said: “That is a robbery bro. How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer, so you have to win? He is the man who is one who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

One judge deemed the six-round contest as a draw - though later revealed as incorrect - and the other two judges scored the fight as being 57-56 in favour of Fury, while KSI's business partner Logan Paul enjoyed an emphatic win over Dillon Danis. Following months of intensity, the boxing on show was relatively lacklustre.

But one moment that has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons was when Fury, who has an upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou to worry about, and Deji linked up pre-fight.

What did Tyson Fury say to Deji?

The 26-year-old, who was there to watch his brother KSI, endured an exhibition fight against the iconic Floyd Mayweather on 13 November 2022. The contest was won by the undefeated legend of the game via TKO in the sixth round, but many were impressed that Deji was able to survive into the latter stages of the bout.

He rocked Mayweather in the fifth round but no avail as the recipient turned up the heat to connect with a solid uppercut in the sixth round, which preceded a flurry of punches that, ultimately, led to the referee calling time on the fight.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji was left lost for words as he was approached by Fury backstage and his beaming comments knocked him for six, to say the least. Fury said: “I’ve seen you fight; I was impressed. You fought Floyd Mayweather, I saw that. That was f*****g amazing to fight someone like Mayweather, congratulations brother.”

Unable to get any words out, Deji can be seen grinning ear to ear. The Prime Card presenter, known as rapper Big Zuu, ended the exchange by saying: “What did we say about Tyson? Respect!”.

What next for Tyson Fury?

Next on the agenda for the Gypsy King is a cross-over match-up with MMA star Ngannou, who will be making his bow in the professional world of boxing. The large-statured duo are scheduled to partake an heavily anticipated clash in Saudi Arabia on 28 October. Reputed to be a heavy hitter, Ngannou is hoping that Fury's extended period away from the action will work in his favour.

Fury last fought in his third and final match-up against Derek Chisora, one in which he won by TKO. The Cameroonian-French MMA specialist has already jetted out to the Middle East to begin his intense pre-match camp, whereas Fury was in attendance to watch his younger brother reign victorious.