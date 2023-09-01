Highlights Transfer Deadline Day is a rollercoaster of emotions for football clubs and fans, with moments of elation, disappointment, and heartbreak.

Transfer Deadline Day is like a game of football itself. It delivers moments of sheer elation, overwhelming disappointment, and gut-wrenching heartbreak in an allotted period of time, as clubs push for those last-minute bargains, cut-price deals, eleventh-hour negotiations, and cling on to their star players for fear life. The day in question is often a media fanfare, as reporters rush around countries to report on breaking news.

From the traditional yellow ties worn by those reporting, and the stereotypical shot of Harry Redknapp leaning out of his Range Rover window, to boards of fans waiting outside training grounds, deadline day is a part of football heritage. Over the years, we have borne witness to some seriously unforgettable action from the garish to the ghastly. Let’s take a look at some of the wildest moments in Deadline Day history…

10 SportItalia reporter is not happy with banana-splitting report

Albeit, perhaps a slightly left-field inclusion, SportItalia’s coverage of the culmination of the January 2016 window is a real gem. While standing outside Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge a visibly serious SportIalia reporter delivered his verdict on the West London club’s transfer proceedings. While doing so, the journalist in question was being provoked by a bystander poking a comically-sized inflatable banana in his face live on air.

As the Ancient Greek Poet Sappho claimed “If you’re squeamish, don’t prod the beach rubble”, in this instance the Italian reporter’s patience had quickly worn thin, seizing the giant banana from his abuser before aggressively proceeding to batter the perpetrator over the head with it in a scene that can only be described as sitcom-esque.

9 Scott Bain’s double-switch

Moving once during a transfer window is already a stressful task for players and their families. The travelling, the paperwork, relocating to an entirely new place, and potentially finding a new home and school for one’s kids. In goalkeeper, Scott Bain’s case the former Aberdeen man had to move not just once, but twice during the 2018 January transfer window.

The shot-stopper secured a loan switch from Dundee to Hibernian at the start of the window, before sealing another move on transfer deadline day to his boyhood club Celtic, with the deal being signed so close to the cut-off point that Bain turned up to Parkhead with a Hibs tracksuit on.

8 One Last Dance: Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe was the closest thing to a modern-day legend on Wearside since the days of Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn during his first stint with the club. Popping up with important goals, including in the Tyne-Wear derby, a leader on the pitch, and an inspiration off it with his friendship with Bradley Lowery a true display of humanity.

While languishing in League One, Mackems had suffered for four years in England’s third tier, and the days of Defoe’s dreamy volley against bitter rivals Newcastle were all but a distant memory. Yet, during the final hour of deadline day in January 2022, the former England Spurs man returned to the Stadium of Light for a reunion that was dubbed “One Last Dance”, a play on Michael Jordan’s Netflix series and his victorious return to the Chicago Bulls - much to the delight of Black Cats’ fans. Hilariously, the signing was unofficially announced when a member of a Sunderland fanzine gained entry into the club's training base while live-streaming on Facebook.

7 Dimitar Berbatov moves to Manchester

Dimitar Berbatov made the art of football look like a walk in the park when he took to the field. There was a real air of perfunctory nonchalance about how the Bulgarian would play which made his feats as a footballer even more impressive. However, he may not have tasted triumph in the form of silverware in England at all had his prospective switch to crosstown rivals, Manchester City had gone through.

In 2008, before the player’s dream switch to the Red Devils from Tottenham, the Sky Blues had purportedly tried to hijack United and Spurs’ deal at the last minute, with the player telling his agent in no uncertain terms that he wanted to join the red-half of Manchester. However, all’s well that ends well, with Fergie prompted to drive to the train station to pick the outrageously deft marksman up in order to force through a move.

6 “Cash”ley Cole

The road between Arsenal and Chelsea is one that has been freshly tarmaced and well-trodden in recent years, we’ve seen Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Petr Cech, Olivier Giroud, Willian, and David Luiz crossed the divide over the last few years. However, back in 2006 the relationship between the clubs made for a much rarer business avenue, making Ashley Cole’s transfer from North London to West on the August 2006 deadline day quite the controversy, with Gunners fans branding their former left-back “Cashley Cole”.

5 Torres, Suarez, and Carroll

Fernando Torres with his floppy blonde hair and potency in front of goal was simply irrepressible in his opening season with the Reds, however, the Spanish forward’s red-hot form seemed to fizzle out during the latter stages of his spell on Merseyside, and after his head was turned by a big money move to Chelsea, Liverpool fans were left not only enraged and embittered but without a truly world-class forward. In a miraculous turn of events, then-manager Kenny Dalglish used the £50 million earned from the Torres deal to sign Luis Suárez for £22.2 million in perhaps one of the best pieces of business ever, and £35 million to lure Andy Carroll in debatably, one of the worst instances of transfers gone wrong.

4 David de Gea and the Dodgy Fax Machine

This sounds like a rather anticlimactic crime-fiction novel or the title of an episode of a daytime TV detective drama… After a shaky start to his time as Manchester United’s number one, the Spaniard began to establish himself as one of the leading goalkeeping forces in England’s top-flight and in the world. With the Red Devils on the decline with a post-Fergie hangover, De Gea was one of the few shining lights during a pretty grim time at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid were a club back on the rise, having scooped the 2014 Champions League, Los Blancos were looking to build on what they’d already fashioned from the preceding campaign. The Madridistas has been linked with the shot-stopper for a large portion of the summer, and saw him as a natural replacement for the outgoing, Iker Casillas. After previously failed attempts at luring De Gea away from North West England, a deal appeared to have been struck between the two clubs, but a faulty fax machine saw the prospective move derailed at the last minute.

3 When Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano accidentally signed for West Ham

The Argentine duo of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano invariably became superstars. The pair played under supremely gifted managers such as Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson, Roberto Mancini, Max Allegri, Luis Enrique, and the great Marcelo Bielsa, but can any of the aforementioned truly hold their hands up and say they paralleled Adam Pardew, the real genius of their time?

It’s almost as if the famous photo of Pardew alongside two of football's brightest sparks in 2006 was part of an alternate reality, and even Hammers fans are pinching themselves that the deals really did happen. Due to the fact both players were owned by a third party, Media Sports Investment, a fee was agreed with Corinthians for the duo, with the company technically still part-owning both players.

2 Jason Bent’s failed move to QPR

“There’s been a development down at Loftus Road, and as always our man on the spot, Gary Cotterill. What can you tell us, Gary?” an unsuspecting Jim White announced live on Sky Sports News as a white Rolls-Royce arrived down at the scene. With rumours around Jermain Defoe signing for the hoops, it was thought the diminutive ex-Spurs man could be reuniting with old boss, Harry Redknapp.

Unbeknownst to those breaking the news, it was actually well-known comedian and prankster, Lee Nelson and one of his sketch show characters, Jason Bent who had turned up on the scene posing as a new striker. The practical joker had already managed to swindle his way onto the England squad’s flight for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil a few months prior, so his history of pulling off similarly successful attempts was both audacious and hilarious in equal measure.

1 The Various Misadventures of Peter Odemwingie

Rumour has it Peter Odemwingie is still waiting in his Range Rove outside Loftus Road. In arguably, one of the most memorable moments ever in Deadline Day history, in an attempt to force through an 11th hour move to QPR, the Nigerian drove himself down to Harry Redknapp’s West London manor in an act of unprecedented defiance against his club, West Brom. When reports filtered through to Jim White and his Sky Sports Deadline Day ensemble that someone was hanging out their Range Rover window at QPR, all logic and reason pointed towards the man that Sky’s Rob Palmer regrettably called a “Wheeler Dealer”.

To viewers’ surprise, it was actually the in-demand striker on the other end of the microphone, who was either massively misled, or hilariously misinformed. Unfortunately for the former Stoke forward, the deal stalled, leaving him with question marks over his agent’s competency as well as a long, awkward drive back up to the West Midlands where he had a lot of explaining to do.