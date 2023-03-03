Karim Benzema, Sam Kerr and Marcus Rashford are among the most in-form strikers in football this year.

The world's top male and female goalscorers of 2023 so far

From the Premier League title race to the start of the Champions League knock-out round, football has already brought the drama in 2023.

A number of players have got the year off to a brilliant start, scoring goal after goal for both club and country.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics has put together a list of the world’s top goalscorers in 2023 so far, across both men’s and women’s football.

The list counts all goals scored at an elite senior level, including domestic leagues, cup competitions, international club tournaments such as the Champions League, and national team matches.

Without further ado, let’s see who’s topped the goalscoring charts after the first two months of 2023.

Who is the world’s top female goalscorer in 2023 so far?

10) Veronica Corral, Pachuca and Mexico (10 goals)

9) Cristiana Girelli, Juventus and Italy (10 goals)

8) Khadija Shaw, Manchester City and Jamaica (10 goals)

7) Kadidiatou Diani, PSG and France (10 goals)

6) Fenna Kalma, FC Twente and Netherlands (11 goals)

5) Kiana Palacios, Club America and Mexico (11 goals)

4) Esther González, Real Madrid and Spain (11 goals)

3) Sam Kerr, Chelsea and Australia (12 goals)

2) Jessica Silva, Benfica and Portugal (12 goals)

1) Asisat Oshoala, FC Barcelona and Nigeria (15 goals)

Oshoala has been the most in-form striker in women’s football so far this year, scoring an astonishing 15 goals in just two months.

They have all come in Liga F, with the 28-year-old scoring three hat-tricks in just 10 days earlier this year.

Oshoala’s strike rate has helped Barcelona maintain their league dominance. The side sit top of Liga F with 19 wins in 19 matches, having scored an astonishing 84 goals.

Who is the world’s top male goalscorer in 2023 so far?

10) João Mário, Benfica and Portugal (9 goals)

9) Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo and Brazil (9 goals)

8) Lelê, Volta Redonda and Brazil (10 goals)

7) Enner Valencia, Fenerbahce and Ecuador (10 goals)

6) Dejan Damjanović, Kitchee and Montenegro (10 goals)

5) Henry Martín, América and Mexico (10 goals)

4) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid and Spain (10 goals)

3) Pedro, Flamengo and Brazil (10 goals)

2) Victor Osimhen, Napoli and Nigeria (11 goals)

1) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England (14 goals)

Manchester United fans will not be surprised to see Rashford at the top of the men’s goalscoring charts in 2023 – the 25-year-old has been in brilliant form.

Of his 14 goals, eight have been scored in the Premier League, with an additional four in the Red Devils’ victorious Carabao Cup run.

Rashford has also scored one goal in both the FA Cup and Europa League so far this year.

He has found his shooting boots under new manager Erik ten Hag, so Rashford could well stay on top of this leaderboard for some months to come.