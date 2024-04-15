Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves excel at defense with the best DRtg in the 2024 NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns' midrange scoring style challenges the Wolves' interior defense.

Facing teams that avoid the paint, like Phoenix, presents a challenge to Rudy Gobert and Wolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the 2024 NBA season with the second-best record in their franchise's history, going 56 and 26. And their reward? A first-round playoff match against the worst possible matchup for them. The Phoenix Suns are a literal worst-case scenario matchup for this Timberwolves Squad.

No Threes or Easy Shots at the Rim

The Timberwolves achieved the best defensive rating in the 2024 NBA season

The Timberwolves' success this season is predicated on their ability to protect against shots at the rim and three. They're led by Defensive Player of the Year favorite Rudy Gobert, who's exceptional at taking away shots at the rim, and they have a plethora of long, athletic wings that threaten passing lanes and contest threes.

They allow the second-fewest points in the paint this season and are restricting their opponents to only 35.4 percent shooting from three. Their ability to force opposing teams away from the two most statistically efficient shots has resulted in a league-leading defense. They have a defensive rating of 108.4, which ranks number one in the 2024 NBA season, and fourth overall since the 2022 NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Defense Stat Value Rank DRtg 108.4 1 OPP Points in the Paint 46.1 2 OPP 3PA 32.3 4 OPP 3PT% 35.4 7

The possession below is a perfect example of how tight-knit the Timberwolves' defense has been this season. Darius Garland attempts to switch off of Jarrett Allen's screen. Jaden McDaniel goes over the screen which ends Garland's possession. He moves the ball to Caris LeVert who gets the ball in a favorable position as a result of Anthony Edwards taking an extended route to avoid Allen's screen.

LeVert gets a running start but is immediately met by Gobert at the rim. He backpedals slightly to find an easier angle but is met by a recovering Edwards who contests the extremely difficult fadeaway jump shot.

Although it was an inefficient shot attempt, it's easy to see why LeVert took it. He can't dump the ball to Allen because the paint is packed, and he can't kick the ball out because his shooters are covered. Notice how Mike Conley preemptively moves towards his man to take away the open three the moment that Edwards recovers.

The Timberwolves' gritty and fluid defense has been so exceptional this season at forcing opposing teams to take those inefficient and low-percentage shots. Their opponents are only managing to score 106.3 points per game against them, the fewest in the league.

Interior Defense is Ineffective Against a Team That Doesn't Score at the Rim

They rank dead last in field goal attempts less than ten feet away from the basket

So why are the Phoenix Suns such a nightmare matchup for the best defensive team in the league? Because Minnesota's entire game plan of forcing their opponents to take tough midrange shots is exactly what the Suns love to do.

The Suns' big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal love to shoot from the midrange. They're averaging a combined 15 attempts there and are converting 49 percent of their attempts. Not only are they attempting a lot of their shots there, but they're extremely efficient too.

The Timberwolves have lost all three of their regular season matches to the Suns by an average margin of 16 points. They just don't have an answer to the Suns' plethora of elite shot creators. In the possession below, Naz Reid gets a great contest off and forces Durant to take what would be considered a terrible shot for the majority of the league.

The only problem is, that what's considered the worst shot for the majority of the NBA is the Suns' bread and butter. It's not just a Phoenix-exclusive problem for the Timberwolves, they are also zero and two in the head-to-head matchup against the Chicago Bulls, who play a similar style to the Suns.

The Bulls, despite hovering under the .500 mark all season, have also been the Timberwolves' kryptonite due to their style of play. They don't take a lot of shots at the rim, and instead lead the league in mid-range field goal attempts.

Playing against teams that don't look to attack the rim takes away the biggest advantage of the Timberwolves defense, Gobert. Gobert has been exceptional at defending the paint, holding opposing scorers to only 40 percent on attempts within five to nine feet away from the basket.

However, the Suns as a team don't look to attack the paint at all, averaging a league-low 33.7 attempts within ten feet of the rim. This style of play means that Gobert would have to step out of the paint to contest shooters, which isn't his strong suit. It also means that a player like Edwards is forced to take on his assignment individually, which is extremely tiring considering he'll be the main guy on offense as well.

Although the regular season and the playoffs are two completely different games, the patterns in their regular season losses bring a lot of concern for the Timberwolves. Although the results aren't set in stone yet, it feels like the Timberwolves are entering the series as underdogs, despite being the higher seed. They're too talented to be counted out completely, but all signs indicate that it's going to be a tough series for Minnesota.