Highlights Controversial judging decisions in boxing have had a significant impact on the sport and the careers of high-profile fighters.

Judging mistakes have tarnished the reputation of the sport and raised questions about officiating standards.

Boxing is a sport of fine margins, with two fighters in a squared circle risking their lives for the entertainment of millions at home, but small decisions can change everything. Over the years in every sport, controversy adds to the drama and the excitement in one of many reasons for why fans love combat sports as a whole.

In the ring, fighters are often looking to score some of the best highlight-reel KOs, but many fights end up in tactical warfare as both look to impress the judges. Over the years, there have been some catastrophic decisions made by those who are scoring the contest from ringside which have changed the shape of the sport forever and led to furious inquests from fans and experts.

Here we take a look at the top ten most disgraceful judging decisions that, we feel have had the most impact on the sport as a whole, and directly affected the careers of some of the most high-profile fighters including Evander Holyfield, Manny Pacquiao and more.

10 Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin

One of the biggest clashes and most iconic rivalries in the modern era has unfortunately always divided opinion with a decision seeming to change its course forever. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin travelled to Las Vegas to headline the famous MGM in a huge contest with middleweight world titles on the line. Alvarez went into the fight night as the bookies' favourite, but things took a turn for the worse.

Golovkin was the more dominant fighter on the night banking rounds along the way, seemingly doing enough to edge his way in front of the Mexican superstar who was struggling to deal with his output. Despite landing a booming overhand in the ninth round, 'GGG' managed to also finish the fight strong and many felt he had done enough. But the judges certainly did not, with the scorecards at a draw, a narrow Golovkin win before it was announced a 118-110 margin in favour of Alvarez.

Fans were left stunned by the result and a significant inquest was made into events by fans who believe he was given the decision due to his status as the more supported fighter in the arena. This led to a second clash which was also awarded to Alvarez in controversial circumstances, but slightly less so on the scorecards in their third encounter.

9 Robert Helenius v Derek Chisora

British star Derek Chisora travelled overseas to take on Robert Helenius as he was looking to secure a title shot against Vitali Klitschko. Throughout the fight, as fans are accustomed to with the entertaining heavyweight, Chisora was by far the aggressor in the contest repetitively putting his rival on the back foot and landing some punishing combinations. Helenius in truth had very little reply and was limited to single shots, which rarely landed with any malice or intent.

The scorecards were read out, and somehow it was judged that Helenius had been handed the decision which left 'WAR' in a state of outrage and confusion. Stats emerged after the contest which proved Chisora's state of dominance, which showed the Briton to have outlanded his rival in both power shots and jabs, in addition the Finnish boxer landing just 22% of the punches he threw. It turns out Chisora was granted the world title shot against Vitali Klitschko anyway, given his performance as the promoters acknowledged his dominance.

8 Oscar De La Hoya v Felix Sturm

A hugely successful fighter in his prime, Oscar De La Hoya had proven to be no stranger to controversial decisions when turning over to the professional ranks having suffered contentious defeats to Felix Trinidad and Shane Mosley. However, for the time being described, he was to be a beneficiary in a fight which he should really have lost in a warm-up against German Sturm.

It was expected to be a routine win for preparation to take on Bernard Hopkins, but it proved to be anything but with Sturm putting on a clinic of the 'Golden Boy' to complete shut down his skills. It almost seemed as though there was to be no denial of the huge clash down the line however, as De La Hoya was read out as the winner with the scorecards at 115-113 in his favour. It seemed feasible if it was awarded to the challenger, but Sturm was fuming claiming a robbery, and we can really sympathise with him.

7 Lennox Lewis v Evander Holyfield

Although not the worst on our list, the stakes couldn't have been higher as Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis met for the undisputed heavyweight championship, a feat that is recognised as arguably the biggest in boxing. The latter star seemed to be in control of the fight, although it was closer than total domination, given Holyfield continued to leave everything in the ring and try to force the initiative.

Lewis raised his hand at the final bell as if declared victor to become undisputed king after seven-years without anyone on the throne, but the judges decided to completely kill the celebrations by announcing a majority draw. One scorecard, which stood out in particular, had Holyfield winning a round during which he stayed on the ropes pinned back by his rival's aggression for the whole three minutes. Bizarre and controversial on a historic night.

6 Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall

The most recent of the fights in the rankings, Taylor and Catterall once again met in the highest of stakes for the undisputed super-lightweight titles, as the Englishman Catterall travelled to Scotland to try and snatch the belts from his defending champion rival. And it looked like that was exactly what he was doing, dominating from the off and setting the pace boxing his way on the back foot and even bloodying the face of the 'Tartan Tornado' after knocking him down in the eighth period, which was reflected in the post-fight stats.

It was in Scotland, so the crowd may have made the event seem like it was going the other way, but even they were left in a stunned silence at the end as many believed Taylor had failed to deliver on the big night. However, incredibly despite the tide being effectively in his favour for what felt like most of the fight, Taylor was awarded the split-decision win on the scorecards which he felt was correct. Catterall claimed a robbery and justifiably so despite the Scottish star's defiance that he did enough to get the nod.

5 Shannon Briggs v George Foreman

George Foreman was fresh off the back of his own controversial win, and was looking to continue his streak aged 48 against an opponent in Shannon Briggs who was nearly two decades younger than him on the night. But it was actually 'Big George' who delivered a remarkable display on the night, and he famously dominated the final two rounds with 'The Cannon' hardly able to lay a glove in response on the heavyweight legend.

He even broke his rival's nose towards the end which was a physical sign of quite how in control he was, but in what felt like déjà vu on the night, Foreman was robbed of his big victory. It was instead Briggs who was dclared the winner, and this put to bed a wonderful career for the British heavyweight who elected to retire from the sport after losing in one of the biggest injustices the sport has seen.

4 Julio Cesar Chavez v Pernell Whitaker

A clash to declare the pound-for-pound number one in the sport at the time, Chavez and Whittaker touched gloves in one of the most anticipated clashes with the stakes raised further by the Mexican's incredible 80-fight win streak. However, it was underdog Whittaker who was in the ascendency from the opening bell, and this continued throughout the duration of the contest putting on a boxing clinic in front of the away crowd.

It really does seem to be a theme that a raucous crowd can impact the decision of the judges, and 'Sweet Pea' ended up being completely robbed as it was scored as a majority draw. No-one could quite believe it except the delighted Mexican fans inside the arena, and Chavez who astonishingly claimed his rival's tactics led to the defeat. Not sure about that one.

3 Manny Pacquiao v Tim Bradley

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao met American Tim Bradley in a welterweight clash which was an intriguing clash of styles, after some of the best wins in his career over the likes of Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and many more greats. He was in the prime of his life, and it appeared that he would continue his rich vein of form offering up a complete masterlcass on the night.

The incredibly talented star dominated from the opening bell rocking his rival on multiple occasions and outlanding him by 253 punches to 159 on the night. It seemed to be a routine decision for the judges to make, but two of the judges managed to score it at 115-113 in Bradley's favour who was given the nod by split decision. Pacquiao took it graciously despite the complete farce of a decision, and did in fact go on to beat Bradley twice as part of a trilogy.

2 Jose Luiz Ramirez v Pernell Whitaker

It is becoming a familiar pattern to see Whitaker on this list, and once again he found himself on the receiving end of one of the most tragic decisions ever seen in the sport. It is like he was being ignored by the judges, this time against Ramirez with whom he dominated for large parts. The first half belonged to him as he bagged the rounds, before a brief response from his rival.

The American then reversed the roles again and closed out the display in style kicking on again in the championship rounds. One judge scored it first at 118-113 in his favour which was considered correct, but phenomenally he was overturned by the verdict of the other two officials. Poor Whitaker, who simply just could not buy a win, and he was defeated for the first time in his professional career in an inexcusable judging mistake.

1 Park Si-Hun v Roy Jones Jr

Although not during his time in the professional ranks, Roy Jones Jr was victim to the most remarkable decision in the history of the sport during his time in the Olympics. It is little wonder that the sport's future is being considered at this level when decisions have been like this in the past, with the American dominating every single second of the three rounds. Not through any fault of his own Si-Hun was simply levels and levels below Jones Jr, who of course went on to huge things as a professional fighter in several divisions.

It was no disgrace for Si-Hun but when the final bell went, what was a disgrace was the standard of officiating. He even apologised to his rival after being handed the win, and suggested he would rather the decision be fairly handed back to Jones Jr. The crowd were traumatised and booed the decision, with Jones Jr later awarded a trophy for being the best boxer at the games.