Not long after the UFC's formation in 1993, the company has been regarded as one of the most entertaining promotions in all combat sports. Once a very small start-up company which many people doubted due to MMA's lack of popularity in the 90s, the UFC has been turned into a global business phenomenon.

In the 31 years the UFC has been organizing fights there have been some legendary bouts which have shaped the way of the sport forever, and single-handedly got fans into MMA off of just one fight. Iconic fights such as Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald, Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson and Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar are just some examples of some of the most exciting fights in UFC history which changed the sport forever. However, these fights sometimes make you forget the stinkers which the UFC has seen over the years.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through some of those really unfortunate fights and rank them. Included in the rankings are some fights that were built up to be barnburners and some other fights that you just knew coming into them would be really, really bad.

8 8. Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie 2 - UFC 5

The two MMA icons fought to a time-limit draw at UFC 5

Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie are both seen as founding fathers of the UFC and arguably the two sole reasons as to why the promotion was able to gain so much traction in the '90s when they were formed.

Although they both have god-like UFC status for what they both did for the sport of MMA, it is not all positive for their UFC runs. At UFC 5, Shamrock and Gracie rematched and after over 36 minutes of fighting where pretty much all of those 36 minutes were spent with Shamrock in Gracie’s guard with the Brazilian led flat on his back in the middle of the cage, the fight was announced a draw.

The entire 36-minute fight was just the two of them on the ground not actively looking for submissions or ground and pound, they were seemingly just looking to coast. When the fight was stopped after 36 minutes, the crowd were extremely unhappy, with a lot of them jeering.

7 7. Anderson Silva vs Thales Leites - UFC 97

Dana White said he was “embarrassed” watching the fight

Despite Anderson Silva being one of the most exciting and dynamic fighters in UFC history, even he has had his fair share of boring fights over the years. At UFC 97, in the fifth defence of his UFC middleweight title, ‘The Spider’ took on Brazilian jiu jitsu specialist, Thales Leites, in what looked set to be an awesome fight between two very different styles.

The fight on paper looked exciting. However, it turned out to be one of the most boring fights in UFC history, so bad that UFC president Dana White said the following about the bout in the post-fight press conference:

"I've never been embarrassed of a UFC fight like I was tonight."

Silva wasn’t necessarily to blame for the fight being so bad as Leites was clearly afraid of his striking ability and constantly was attempting to pull guard and fall to the ground. Silva used his striking skills to keep Leites at distance but ‘The Spider’ definitely was aware of his opponent’s grappling skills and was unusually tentative.

6 6. Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero - UFC 248

Adesanya vs Romero was a major disappointment

At UFC 248, the UFC booked what on paper looked to be one of the most interesting and exciting matchups in middleweight history, Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero. The Cuban, Romero, was Adesanya’s first middleweight title defence and it was an extremely disappointing one despite every single MMA fan having huge expectations for the fight.

During the fight, there was pretty much no forward action by both men other than leg kicks. Romero, who was usually an aggressive powerhouse who would constantly overwhelm his opponents with his explosive wrestling and powerful striking, just stood in the middle of the Octagon, stationary, with his hands in front of his face and just did not engage.

What made the fight even more disappointing was that it immediately followed one of the best fights in MMA history, Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC women’s strawweight title.

5 ​​​​5. Anderson Silva vs Demian Maia - UFC 112

This fight was almost identical to Silva vs Leites which happened almost a year to the day of UFC 112

Another fight involving Anderson Silva makes the list of worst fights in UFC history. Almost an identical stylistic matchup to what he faced at UFC 97 almost a year prior, ‘The Spider’ was faced with the task of fighting yet another Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, this time it was Demian Maia instead of Thales Leites.

This fight was almost identical to Silva vs Leites as once again, Silva was facing an opponent who was clearly terrified of his striking ability and was not willing to engage. However, the middleweight champion’s approach to the fight was bizarre. ‘The Spider’ hardly threw any strikes at Maia in the later rounds but was constantly showboating despite landing zero damage. After round one, there was pretty much zero action in the fight and it led to another public bashing from Dana White on Silva, who branded the fight “disgraceful” and seemingly pulled the plug on a dream fight between Silva and welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre at that very moment.

4 4. Ken Shamrock vs Dan Severn - UFC 9

Shamrock and Severn fought in one of the least action-packed fights in UFC history

During his 18-year MMA career where he competed in over 120 professional fights, Dan Severn in his entire career did not have a fight as bad as when he fought fellow UFC legend, Ken Shamrock at UFC 9.

The two early UFC legends fought for the UFC super-fight title and after 30 minutes of fighting, Severn, in what still to this day is probably the least action-packed fight in UFC history, was awarded the win via split decision. Despite the two fighters showing zero willingness to engage, the fight was not helped at all by some bizarre restrictions and rule changes which were put on the event by the Michigan Fighting Commission.

Leading up to the event, due to the UFC still being viewed as a barbaric and brutal sport in the '90s, the state of Michigan completely banned closed-fist strikes to the head which significantly hindered both fighters, forcing them to be left with pretty much no way to cause damage other than via submissions or body strikes.

3 3. CM Punk vs Mike Jackson - UFC 225

WWE star CM Punk competed in his second professional MMA fight at UFC 225

CM Punk’s very brief UFC career was an unfortunate one. In 2014, it was announced that the former WWE champion had signed with the UFC and would be making his debut soon. Punk, however, did not debut until two years down the line of this announcement, at 38 years old, which is not really an ideal age to be just getting going in a professional MMA career.

After Mickey Gall destroyed Punk in his UFC debut at UFC 203, Punk secured himself a second fight, facing Mike Jackson at UFC 225, which was held in Punk’s home city of Chicago. This fight for Punk was arguably worse than his debut as, this time, he had 15 minutes to show what he had, and it was clear that even though he dedicated years of his life to training, Punk simply did not have the necessary fighting talent in mixed martial arts.

Punk was dominated for 15 minutes by Jackson who at the time had a negative MMA record of 0-1. However, the fight was later overturned to a no-contest months due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana. After the event, Jackson was immediately cut from the UFC after receiving a public bashing from Dana White. Punk never fought in the UFC again, either.

2 2. Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis - UFC 226

One of the most exciting match-ups on paper was dreadful in reality

A close contender for the top spot on the list of worst fights in UFC history is the heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis which went down at UFC 226.

Ngannou, in the fight prior to this, had his hype train derailed as he was dominated by Stipe Miocic in a fight for the UFC heavyweight title but was quickly booked again in what looked to be a barnburner of a fight with fellow hard-hitting heavyweight monster, Derrick Lewis. This fight between Ngannou and Lewis is arguably the most disappointing fight in UFC history as very few could’ve predicted what actually happened in the fight.

What happened in the fight was nothing which was a shock to all MMA fans. It was clear that both men were terrified of each other’s power and they both simply decided not to engage due to a clear fear of being knocked out. The fight was so boring that referee, Herb Dean, at multiple times during the bout had to step in and demand action from both men.

1 1. Carla Esparza vs Rose Namajunas - UFC 274

68 strikes landed during a 25-minute title fight

Despite there being many disappointing fights on this list, there is one in particular which completely overrides every single fight and that is Carla Esparza vs Rose Namajunas.

Esparza and Namajunas fought at UFC 274 in the co-main event for the UFC women’s strawweight title, and it was by far the worst fight in UFC history. As harsh as it is to say, this was expected by most MMA fans as, despite Namajunas being a fan-favourite, stylistically, this match-up was just never going to be entertaining.

Between them both, Esparza and Namajunas landed a grand total of 68 strikes throughout the whole fight which lasted 25 minutes, with a large majority of those strikes being very light and powerless jabs or leg kicks. The fans in the arena were extremely unhappy with the fight and were booing and jeering for probably 22 out of the 25 minutes of the fight as they wanted to see at least a little bit of action. Action they did not get and Esparza vs Namajunas goes down clearly as the worst fight in UFC history.