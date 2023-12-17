Highlights One of the Warriors' worst-ever seasons was in 1997-98, when they had a 19-63 record due to an infamous incident involving Latrell Sprewell.

The 1999-2000 season was also a low point for the Warriors, with a 19-63 record and a lack of talent and direction on the roster.

The Warriors had a rough 2000-01 season, finishing with a 17-65 record and struggling on both offense and defense under coach Dave Cowens.

No NBA team has been more dominant than the Golden State Warriors over the last decade . With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core of various iterations of their roster, they have won four titles in the past nine years.

Similar to every other team, though, the Warriors have experienced years of mediocrity before being able to find the success they are currently enjoying. While their recent history is filled with plenty of good memories, it hasn’t always been that way for the franchise.

There have been seasons when the Warriors were at their absolute worst, and it seemed there was no hope to contend anymore. GIVEMESPORT takes a look below at the Warriors' worst-ever seasons.

5 1997-98 Season

Record: 19-63 (.232)

Although the Warriors’ 19-63 record during the 1997-98 season matched their campaign in 1999-00, the former still stands out as the worst period in the franchise’s history. While the talent and potential were present in the team, one incident set them back even before they could gain the momentum to contend.

Back in December 1997, head coach P.J. Carlesimo pressed Latrell Sprewell during practice to make better passes. This pushed the All-Star forward to the edge and led him to choke Carlesimo in front of the team in what turned out to be one of the most infamous outbursts in NBA history.

This incident caused the NBA to suspend Sprewell for the rest of the season, a development that led the Warriors to plummet in the standings. The team was dead last in offense (95.8), points per game (88.3), and 20th in defense (105.7).

Warriors 1997-98 Season Stats Points per game 88.3 (29th of 29) Points allowed per game 97.4 (18th of 29) Offensive rating 95.8 (29th of 29) Defensive rating 105.7 (20th of 29)

With their best player gone and a roster shaken by what happened, Golden State endured its worst and arguably most controversial season in the existence of the franchise.

4 1999-2000 Season

Record: 19-63 (.232)

The Warriors during the 1999-2000 season were a far cry from the version we see in today’s NBA. Unlike the modern roster with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the lineup was a little thin on talent and potential back then.

Taking a look at the roster, there were three veterans who were way past their prime in John Starks, Mookie Blaylock, and Terry Cummings. While rising stars Antawn Jamison and Larry Hughes were in the lineup, they were still in their sophomore campaign and hadn’t developed into the good players they would later become.

Without any clear direction on the players chosen for this season, the Warriors finished with a 19-63 record under the guidance of P.J. Carlesimo. The thing is, their slump didn’t end at all with that campaign.

Warriors 1999-2000 Season Stats Points per game 99.5 (22nd of 29) Points allowed per game 103.8 (29th of 29) Offensive rating 99.8 (27th of 29) Defensive rating 108.4 (27th of 29)

Their record was actually the third-worst in the NBA at the time, only head of the Chicago Bulls (17-65) and the Los Angeles Clippers (15-67).

3 1964-65 Season

Record: 17-63 (.213)

One year after the San Francisco Warriors lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the team would go on to lose steam during the 1964-65 season. That particular campaign began poorly for the franchise due to financial trouble and a new regulation by the league, which widened the lane from 12 to 16 feet, largely because of dominant centers like Wilt Chamberlain.

Speaking of Chamberlain, San Francisco traded its franchise player to the Philadelphia 76ers during All-Star Weekend in 1965. From there, the team’s downward spiral would continue until the Warriors finished the regular season with a 17-63 record.

Even with Nate Thurmond’s 16.5 points and 18.1 rebounds per game, the fact remains that it was Chamberlain’s 38.9 points per contest that helped the Warriors stay afloat during that season.

But because the 7-foot-1 All-Star only played 38 games for San Francisco, it only stands to reason that the team wouldn’t make it back to the Finals as it did during the previous campaign.

Warriors 1964-65 Season Stats Points per game 105.8 (9th of 9) Points allowed per game 112.0 (7th of 9) Offensive rating 87.7 (9th of 9) Defensive rating 92.8 (3rd of 9)

Due to these developments, the Warriors ended the season last in offense (87.7), points per game (105.8), and net rating (-5.1). Needless to say, this campaign wasn’t really one the franchise can be proud of and one that fans would probably like to forget.

2 2000-01 Season

Record: 17-65 (.207)

While the previous campaign ended on a low note, the Warriors during the 2000-01 season would fare even worse because of the 17-65 record they finished with.

Led by Jamison and Hughes, the team didn’t have anybody else who could contribute and help prevent them from slumping further in the standings.

At this time, Celtics legend Dave Cowens had replaced Carlesimo as the team’s head coach. It didn’t do the team any good, however, as the Warriors were still horrible on the court. They finished in 28th place on offense (97.8) and defense (107.4).

With their performance leaving a lot to be desired, it only made sense for the team to crash down to the bottom of the NBA during this season.

Warriors 2000-01 Season Stats Points per game 92.5 (20th of 29) Points allowed per game 101.5 (29th of 29) Offensive rating 97.8 (28th of 29) Defensive rating 107.4 (28th of 29)

Only the Bulls had a worse record than the Warriors that season, with the Chicago franchise tallying a forgettable 15-67 record. Indeed, the start of the 2000s is something Golden State fans don't look back on very fondly.

1 1952-53 Season

Record: 12-57 (.174)

Even though the NBA was still in its infancy in the 1952-53 season, there was a lot to be excited about for the new professional sports league.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Warriors weren’t a team fans could root for during this period because they constantly lost to teams better than they were.

During the season, the Warriors finished with a horrendous 12-57 record. Even with Neil Johnson’s 22.3 points per game leading the league, his efforts weren't enough to make this particular iteration of the Dubs relevant.

Warriors 1952-53 Season Stats Points per game 80.2 (8th of 10) Points allowed per game 87.4 (9th of 10) Offensive rating 83.9 (10th of 10) Defensive rating 91.4 (9th of 10)

