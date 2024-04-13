Highlights The Charlotte Hornets traded Kobe Bryant to the LA Lakers, setting up a legendary career.

The Seattle SuperSonics sent Scottie Pippen to the Chicago Bulls, leading to multiple championships.

The St. Louis Hawks trading Bill Russell to the Boston Celtics defined future shifts of power.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NBA, trades can either make or break a team's fortunes. While some deals can culminate in championship glory, others do not pan out as kindly, leaving front offices and fans alike scratching their heads in disbelief.

The NBA has seen its fair share of ill-fated trades over the years, where promising talent was exchanged for seemingly little return, or where short-term gains led to long-term regrets.

These trades serve as cautionary tales in NBA history, shedding light on the complexities and risks that exist in player transactions, especially when said players are young and undeveloped.

1 Hornets Trade Kobe Bryant to Lakers

The Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant and then traded him shortly after

Perhaps the greatest instance of “What if?” in NBA history, the Charlotte Hornets (the ones that eventually moved to New Orleans and became the Pelicans) drafted Kobe Bryant. He was drafted directly out of high school in 1996, but the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in the young talent.

The Lakers were seeking to move some money in order to fit Shaquille O’Neal under the salary cap. To do so, they sent aging star Vlad Divac to the Hornets, who took on the contract in exchange for a prospect. That prospect would turn out to be the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant vs. Vlade Divac - Career Stats Comparison Category Bryant Divac GP 1,346 1,134 PPG 25.0 11.8 RPG 5.2 8.2 APG 4.7 3.1 FG% 44.7 49.5 3PT% 32.9 23.5

Not much needs to be stated to see why this went down as one of the worst trades in NBA history for Charlotte. Divac only played two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 11.7 points combined across the two seasons.

In comparison, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, becoming an 18-time All-Star with five championship rings. The Hornets did not know how Bryant’s career would pan out, but it’s safe to say that the franchise would have been looked at differently if Bryant was a Hornet.

2 SuperSonics Trade Scottie Pippen to Bulls

The Sonics gifted Chicago Michael Jordan’s 1A

In the 1987 NBA Draft, the Seattle SuperSonics drafted Scottie Pippen fifth overall. They then turned around and flipped Pippen to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Olden Polynice. While Pippen was relatively unknown at the time, he would establish his presence in the league in the coming seasons.

Scottie Pippen vs. Olden Polynice - Career Stats Comparison Category Pippen Polynice GP 1,178 1,058 PPG 16.1 7.8 RPG 6.4 6.7 APG 5.2 0.7 FG% 47.3 50.5 3PT% 32.6 19.2

He evolved into one of the best perimeter defenders in NBA history and became the 1A to Michael Jordan. They elevated each others’ games en route to six championships. Polynice, meanwhile, averaged only 5.1 points per game during his time with Seattle.

3 Hawks Trade Bill Russell to Celtics

The St. Louis Hawks traded Russell to their rivals

As is usually the case with these trades, the player was traded relatively early in their career, so there was little way to tell how they would blossom. In this instance, Bill Russell was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks second overall in the 1956 draft and traded to the Boston Celtics the same day.

To be fair, the return the Hawks received was a decent haul: Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley, both went on to become Hall of Famers. But Russell would end up changing the landscape of the NBA and basketball as a whole, by winning 11 championships with the Celtics (with some of those coming at the hands of the Hawks).

Bill Russell - Career Stats GP 963 PPG 15.1 RPG 22.5 APG 4.3 FG% 44.0

The Hawks did defeat the Celtics to win the 1958 title, somewhat making up for the trade. But the ownage the Russell would embark on after that, including winning eight straight titles, makes this trade one of the most lopsided in NBA history.

Russell cemented the Celtics as one of the winningest and historically relevant franchises in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Hawks would end up relocating to Atlanta in 1968 and have yet to win a title since.

4 Lakers Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Lakers potentially set themselves back by trading for Westbrook

In this instance, the team that acquired the centerpiece of the trade ended up suffering, rather than the opposite, where a team acquires a piece that flourishes. After the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they decided to trade for Russell Westbrook in a five-team blockbuster trade in an attempt to create the next big three.

The primary pieces dealt away were Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Both went to the Washington Wizards, and while the Wizards have not seen much success, the Lakers did not see any in the Westbrook era. He and LeBron are both known for their on-the-ball play, and as such did not mesh well on the court.

Russell Westbrook - Stats With LAL GP 151 PPG 17.2 RPG 6.6 APG 7.3 FG% 44.1 3PT% 30.5

Kuzma went on to average 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his first two seasons with the Wizards, before signing a multi-year extension. Meanwhile, Caldwell-Pope was flipped to the Denver Nuggets, and he helped them secure their first championship in franchise history in 2023.

Meanwhile, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in February 2023, where he was bought out. The Los Angeles Clippers then signed him in an attempt to build something with Paul George, and now James Harden.

The Lakers have begun to recover from the damage sustained from this trade, but there is no denying it set the franchise back a few years in terms of progress.

5 Bucks Trade Dirk Nowitzki to Mavericks

The Bucks drafted Nowitzki and then traded him right after

The 1998 draft saw the Milwaukee Bucks draft top international player Dirk Nowitzki. With the ninth overall pick, they drafted Nowitzki and then flipped him to the Dallas Mavericks on the same night. In exchange, Milwaukee received Robert Traylor, whom they were interested in due to his college stats.

Dirk Nowitzki vs. Robert Traylor - Career Stats Comparison Category Nowitzki Traylor GP 1,522 438 PPG 20.7 4.8 RPG 7.5 3.7 APG 2.4 0.7 FG% 47.1 47.4 3PT% 38.0 16.7

Unfortunately for Traylor and the Bucks, his college stats did not translate to the NBA. While Traylor averaged a double-double in his final year at Michigan, he only averaged 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with the Bucks. The late Traylor only started 73 career games, and after seven seasons, his career was officially over.

Meanwhile, Nowitzki went on to become one of the greatest players in Mavericks history. In his 21-year career, Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, was a 14-time All-Star, and brought the Mavericks their first championship in franchise history in 2011.