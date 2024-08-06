Highlights The Wyatt Sicks won their debut match on WWE Raw on an emotional night in Baltimore.

The group paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt after defeating Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers.

Former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper was also remembered during the match.

The Wyatt Sicks were successful in their long-awaited debut match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The group - which was formed in tribute to the late Bray Wyatt - made sure to pay a touching tribute to their spiritual leader after the television cameras stopped rolling at the CFG Arena in Baltimore.

Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, formally of the Wyatt Family stable, Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig, and Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard were victorious over Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers, who are going by the moniker ‘American Made’. Lumis got the victory for the Wyatt Sicks, pinning Chad Gable after hitting a Rowan-assisted splash, with both Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Abby The Witch (Nikki Cross) watching on from outside the ring.

Following the match, on commentary, Michael Cole told viewers: "I can guarantee you that Bray Wyatt is looking down proud of what was accomplished tonight." Wyatt passed away in August of last year at just 36 years of age.

The Wyatt Sicks Remembered Bray Wyatt After Their Debut Victory

Monday night saw the group's first official match

The Wyatt Sicks have certainly been making an impact since their Raw debut on the 17th of June's edition of WWE Raw. On that episode, they caused havoc backstage, and ever since then, they have been targeting Chad Gable, with many believing that is because he betrayed his family in the Alpha Academy earlier this year.

During Monday's match, there were numerous nods to Wyatt and the stable that he was part of when first debuting in WWE, the Wyatt Family. The group entered the arena to the final theme music that Bray Wyatt used in WWE, while the crowd chanted "This is awesome" in unison.

Uncle Howdy sat in Wyatt’s rocking chair throughout the match. Abby, meanwhile, sat close to the lantern that Bray would carry to each of his WWE matches. The match also contained a number of tributes to Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), a founding member of the Wyatt Family stable. Lee sadly passed away in 2020, aged just 41. During the match, both Rowan and Howdy shouted "Yeah, yeah, yeah," and Rowan also blew a kiss to the heavens.

Following the match, Howdy entered the ring, carrying the lantern and said, "We’re here," which is another classic Bray Wyatt line. On an emotional night, the celebration of Bray's life continued after the match had ended and the show went off the air.

The group took to the centre of the ring embracing each other and pointing to the sky. Rowan was also seen hugging Uncle Howdy as the pair departed the squared circle. Howdy - formerly Bo Dallas and the real-life brother of Wyatt - made sure to carry his lantern all the way back down the aisle in a poignant show of respect for his brother.

Bray is sure to remain closely associated with all the group do as they continue to make an impact on RAW. The former WWE Champion may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.