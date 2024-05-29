Highlights Oweh's comeback is crucial for the Ravens' defense to remain elite in 2024.

Football is often described as a game of inches, but in the AFC North, it comes down to centimeters. All four franchises turned in a winning record in 2023, and no team has recorded less than seven wins in a season since 2020, making it the uncontested most contested division in the NFL.

So, when it comes to who takes home the divisional crown, there are key aspects for each roster that can help them prevail as division champions at season's end. Pinpointing the 'X-Factor' isn't necessarily what player can make the most impact, but where a team can get the necessary boost to push them over the top that maybe they or the NFL world at large weren't expecting.

For some, it's obvious, for others, it's players in positions no one is mentioning. Taking a closer look, here's one player from each squad whose success could have a disproportionate impact on the team's win total.

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, EDGE

Can Oweh return to form in 2024?

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were able to get a resurgence from Jadeveon Clowney off of the edge to help their defense shut down opposing offenses and terrorize backfields. Now, this time around, they'll look in-house for their development project, Odafe Oweh, to regain his confidence from the nagging injuries that have held him back through the early years of his career.

Entering the league, Oweh quickly captured the attention of fans thanks to his incredible athleticism and flexibility around the edge. But a disappointing 2022 and injury-riddled start to 2023 have put him in a spot where his play could be the determining factor in if this defense remains elite in 2024, especially after the exodus the team saw in their defensive brain trust.

While Lamar Jackson won MVP, the Baltimore defense was the driving force of the team in 2023, allowing the fewest points in the league while amassing the most sacks and takeaways. With a tight budget, the team was forced to let various contributors walk, but are hoping their replacements can fill in and keep things in rhythm.

Oweh's job and potential impact certainly outweighs anyone else's with the Ravens looking to replace over 20 percent of their sack production from last year.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sheldon Rankins, DL

Replacing Reader will be no easy feat

After injuring his quad, D.J. Reader missed most of the final four games of the season, and in those games, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed 100 rushing yards or more to each opponent they faced. With the eighth-year veteran now signed with the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati has an important job to do in shoring up their defensive interior.

The starters for the unit will likely be B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins, the latter of whom played for the Houston Texans in 2023. The move to gear their defensive line more toward pass-rushing is interesting, but comes with risk. The gamble could pay off if Rankins is able to produce similarly to his six-sack campaign last year.

However, his ability to stick on the field in early downs and short yardage situations will be pivotal for the team as they look compete for the AFC title.

With the selections of Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, maybe the team won't be as desperate for Rankins to step up against the run. However, the 30-year-old will be getting a large percentage of snaps, and must be ready to contribute in both departments. He should be able to handle the load, as Reader played 533 snaps in his 13 full games, while Rankins played 534 snaps during that same span.

Cleveland Browns: Jerry Jeudy, WR

The Browns could use a prominent WR2

Things finally started clicking for the Cleveland Browns last season, as the team had one of the most well-balanced rosters in football. But instability at quarterback and injuries throughout the roster derailed the team, in spite of their resilience to finish the season 4-1 and make the playoffs behind Joe Flacco.

Heading into 2024, though, the team still felt they could improve offensively and managed to acquire Jerry Jeudy for two late-round picks, and then agreed to a three-year, $58 million extension to ensure he's with the team for a while. At 25 years old, Jeudy hasn't produced as expected early in his NFL career, but he's shown flashes of ability that made him intriguing when shopped by the Denver Broncos this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The WR2 slot has been a problem in Cleveland for some time. Since re-joining the NFL in 1999, the Browns have only seen a WR2 go for 800+ yards twice: Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019 and Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2022.

If the Alabama product can find his groove with Cleveland and establish himself as the clear second option or better in the passing attack, then this Browns' team may truly be without a weak spot on its roster.

Amari Cooper is already the team's top target, David Njoku broke out through the back half of 2023, and Elijah Moore would be one of the best WR3s in football if Jeudy were to play closer to his potential. Adding that bonafide WR2 would go a long way for the team as they push to contend this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C

Has Pittsburgh found their answer for the man in the middle?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done an impressive job of revamping their offensive line, but center was one of the last remaining spots that desperately needed an upgrade. Luckily for them, West Virginia's Zach Frazier fell right in their lap in the second round of the draft. Pairing him with Troy Fautanu, whom they took with their first round choice, should result in much-improved offensive line play.

Frazier is, however, coming off of a shortened 2023 campaign due to a fractured fibula suffered in November. The interior lineman said he was nearly fully recovered in March and intends to be ready to play right away in the NFL. If he performs as well as he did in college, the former Mountaineer could be a surprise Pro Bowler.

With the additions at quarterback and Arthur Smith calling the offense, the team is in need of strong play at the center position. Assuming Frazier is able to work at 100% during the season, he could have a major impact on the inside to help the run game and provide a clean pocket for Russell Wilson. Against a ferocious AFC North where trench play is king, there will be a lot riding on the 22-year-old's success.

