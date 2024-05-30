Highlights TE Jake Ferguson can be a key target to compliment CeeDee Lamb in 2024.

There may be no division where the teams have more resentment for one another than the NFC East. Each divisional affair has a history of disgust, and the parity with no team taking the crown in consecutives seasons since 2004 makes for exciting unpredictability each year.

A key piece in pushing a campaign forward and helping the ball club sit atop the standings are key players entering the year stepping up and outperforming expectations. Here is one player for each NFC East organization that could play a key role in their team's success this season.

Dallas Cowboys: Jake Ferguson, TE

The offense needs a chain mover

In 2023, the explosion of CeeDee Lamb helped propel the Dallas Cowboys offense, and made their passing attack one of the best in the league. This season, the team needs another player to step up. Defenses will have all their attention on Lamb, and while that won't stop him from producing, it will mean others have to contribute to avoid any cold patches.

Currently, the surrounding offense in Dallas is underwhelming. Brandin Cooks is a dependable second receiver, and there are some reports of other wideouts stepping up during OTAs.

However, tight end Jake Ferguson offers the best outcome as the breakout piece for this offense in 2024. Not only does the tight end already have some promising production to build on with his 71-catch, 706-yard campaign last season, but the Cowboys could use a short-field weapon on whom they can depend.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Jake Ferguson posted a 73.4 receiving grade in 2023 per PFF, eighth best among all qualified tight ends.

Generally, offenses turn to the run game to grind out yards and close out games. While Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle can convert on short yardage looks, they are likely unable to be depended on to grind out games and sustain drives.

So instead, the team will look to accomplish that through the air with Dak Prescott, and who better to target than a 6'5", 244-pound safety blanket over the middle?

New York Giants: Tyler Nubin, S

It won't be easy to fill Xavier McKinney's shoes

Due to a tight budget, the New York Giants had to let countless key contributors walk this offseason. One of the biggest was safety Xavier McKinney, who agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million deal with the Green Bay Packers on the open market. New York had to operate with urgency to replace him, and they were lucky to land Minnesota's Tyler Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nubin has a similar profile to McKinney. He has produced notable numbers and has the skill set to work between free and strong safety as needed. With the Giants, he will likely be counted on to fill-in at free safety.

Nubin's instincts and physicality helped him be a star for the Golden Gophers' defense at the college level, but now he will be depended upon heavily by the New York secondary in 2024.

With Adoree Jackson also gone, the team is going to be very inexperienced at cornerback. While guys like Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips could perform at a high level, they're very young, and will need the security of strong support from the back end of the secondary.

That means Nubin will have quite a large role in this defense, and will need to be effective against the pass for the Giants to make some noise this season.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, C

Jurgens has been waiting in the wings, can he replace Kelce?

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Cam Jurgens in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jason Kelce gave a ringing endorsement to the Nebraska center prospect:

Out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.

Now, two seasons later, Jurgens has already pitched in around the offensive line, but will be officially kicking in to the starting center role, moving forward on this offense.

The Eagles offense has plenty of star power. Whether you look at pieces like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, or even the recently signed Saquon Barkley. However, the offensive line is the engine of their success, and for years, Kelce was the most important cog in the machine.

With Jurgens now on the interior, he will need to continue to play at a high level to help the team remain efficient from play-to-play and in short yardage situations.

We'll have to wait and see how Jurgens operates as the lead-man in the 'Tush-Push', but if he can perform, Philadelphia stands a great chance of bouncing back from their 2023 collapse and reclaiming the division with a chance to contend for a Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR

Flashes aren't enough anymore for the third-year wideout

After recording three touchdowns in his first two games, Jahan Dotson looked to be on his way toward being a steady contributor for this Washington Commanders offense.

Over time, he plateaued without ever taking that next step forward. As a former first round pick, he failed to meet expectations through his second season in the league.

To Dotson's credit, the Commanders haven't had the best passing offenses during his tenure, so it could be a bigger issue of opportunity. However, the team has brought in their quarterback of the foreseeable future in Jayden Daniels, and there is no shortage of investment they can make in surrounding him with the best weapons to succeed.

So, if the 24-year-old wideout underwhelms this year, he would likely be out of the starting lineup moving forward.

This offense needs dependable receivers to give Daniels his best chance at succeeding. If that comes from Dotson finding his rhythm and taking a big step forward, it's a nice progression in the right direction for a young offense desperate to improve.

