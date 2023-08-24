Trying to predict a potential flop XI based on new signings made by Premier League clubs is always a difficult task with so many options to choose from, and the tendency for incomings to surprise people at their new clubs.

The start of a new season means the annual need for everyone to give an opinion on how they see the season panning out, and we are no different.

As is the case with every season, some transfers will be outstanding throughout their debut campaigns, while others will struggle depending on various factors. If a team performs poorly, it may reflect badly on an individual player when it may not be exactly fair.

So, we take a shot at predicting the players that may flop in their first season for their new club in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

GK: Robert Sanchez

It is early days for the Spanish goalkeeper as it is for the rest of this XI, but the early signs for the new number one at Stamford Bridge are not promising. In the opening two league games against Liverpool and West Ham, Sanchez has face seven shots on target with four of those attempts finding the back of his net.

Replacing the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time, Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Brighton's third choice shot-stopper was always going to be a contentious decision even with Kepa's poor form in recent times.

RB: Pedro Porro

We have got this one on a technicality with the Spanish full-back originally signing on a loan deal in January 2023, but that move has now been made permanent. He spent his initial six-month spell at the club in a tug-of-war with Emerson Royal over the right-back position.

That looks set to continue under Ange Postecoglou as both men have started a Premier League fixture each so far this season. Porro did contribute three goals in a more advanced wing-back role last season, but it is yet to be seen how he will perform in a back four.

CB: Axel Disasi

Disasi has already bagged a goal from a centre-back position as he found the back of the net against Liverpool to earn his new side a point in the opening day fixture. Bundling the ball past the on-rushing Alisson may have papered over some cracks during that Liverpool match as Luis Diaz got the better of the Frenchman on several occasions in the opening half an hour.

Michail Antonio had similar success against the 25-year-old in Chelsea's defeat against West Ham in the following game. It is hard to see his place in Mauricio Pochettino's strongest XI with everyone available to him, or if he reverts to a back four system.

CB: Pau Torres

Admittedly, this one is a risky shout. There are big expectations surrounding this signing with Aston Villa on the rise under Unai Emery, a manager that knows Torres very well from their time together at Villarreal. It had looked like the Spaniard would have a tough task on his hands breaking into the first-team with Tyrone Mings' brilliant recent form.

The English defender pulled up with a serious injury in the opening day defeat against Newcastle however, and was subsequently replace by Torres who went on to really struggle in his debut, and Villa ended up losing 5-1.

LB: Ashley Young

GettyImages

Everton have started the season in the same manner they ended the last one, looking like a team that will be down at the bottom end of the table. Two losses in two games has seen Sean Dyche's team fall to the bottom of the league already. Young has looked off the pace in both these games, particularly struggling upon his return to Villa Park, where he even set up a goal for the opposition with a terrible throw-in.

The circumstances of the club he has joined don't look to have helped his cause, but the former Manchester United man appears to be struggling to keep up with the speed of the division now.

CM: Wataru Endo

Liverpool attempted to sign Moises Caicedo for a British record fee only a week before being forced to settle for the signing of the Japanese midfielder for a fraction of that amount. Endo is being tasked with replacing Fabinho in Jurgen Klopp's side which is an unenviable position as the Brazilian was instrumental in the Reds' recent Premier League and Champions League wins.

This all depends on further business the club may do in the remainder of the window, with fans fearing the 30-year-old will be the only player signed in this position, making him a regular starter in the team.

Mount swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford earlier in the summer for an initial fee of £55 million despite entering the final 12 months of his deal. Erik ten Hag is said to have been a huge admirer of the England international, and that is proven by his determination to get a deal done. It has not been the greatest start to life with his new club for Mount, however.

Both Wolves and Tottenham have run through the United midfield with ease on many occasions, as Mount and Bruno Fernandes have struggled to support Casemiro. The 24-year-old is now set for a spell on the sidelines which may be a good thing in order to take the attention off of his shoulders for a while.

CM: Moises Caicedo

A horror debut saw Caicedo look miles off the pace as he gave away a sloppy penalty to gift a 10-man West Ham side the three points. There is likely to be a good reason for the £115 million man to be off the pace of the game at the moment as he did not feature for Brighton in pre-season with his move expected to happen.

The figure paid by Chelsea was eye-watering, especially for a player that had only ever made 45 top flight appearances in England. Caicedo may go on to have a long and successful career with the blues, but it was definitely not a statement performance on his first outing.

RW: Adama Traore

The electric winger has only scored 10 goals in the Premier League, even with almost 200 appearances in the division under his belt. While pace and power will be no issue for the Barcelona man to display, his output will be the main talking point as is always the case.

Traore never seems to fill fans with confidence in front of goal, which is unlikely to go down well with his new supporters due to the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, and a pressing need to spread his goals out among the remaining players.

LW: Justin Kluivert

Son of Premier League player, Patrick Kluivert, he has a big task ahead of him to step out of his father's shadow. At 24 years old, the winger now needs to add goals to his game with this being a big struggle for him at clubs such as Ajax, Roma and RB Leipzig.

With the quality of football in the English top flight consistently being labelled as better than the other top European leagues, it is hard to see a world where Kluivert sets the world on fire during his time at Bournemouth.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

It is always going to look like a risk to spend such big money on a player with only nine Serie A goals to his name, and this is the case with Hojlund. Being the new main man upfront for a club the size of Manchester United has been a weight of pressure that players such as Romelu Lukaku and Wout Weghorst have been unable to carry.

Hojlund has been impressive in European Championship qualifying for Denmark as he has found the net six times in only four games thus far. He is currently out injured, so this opinion is formed without seeing him in a Manchester United shirt so far.