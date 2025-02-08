Thierry Henry is one of the best Premier League players of all time. He enjoyed two spells at Arsenal - the first between 1997 and 2008 and a second stint for two months in 2012.

During his career for the Gunners, the French forward made 377 appearances, scoring 228 goals and registering 95 assists. He won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup on three occasions before moving to Barcelona, where he won the Champions League for the first time in 2009.

Henry scored many memorable goals for Arsenal, which helped the club complete an invincible season in the 2003/04 campaign. He appeared on 'The Rest Is Football' podcast in October 2023 and revealed his favourite Gunners goal of all time, and it might surprise you.

Henry's Favourite Arsenal Goal During Playing Career

He made an instant impact in 2012

After three years at Barcelona between 2007 and 2010 and two years with New York Red Bulls, Arsenal re-signed Henry on a two-month loan deal in January 2012. The Gunners were short of options in attacking positions because Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh were set to participate in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

On 9th January 2012, Arsenal faced Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium. With 68 minutes on the clock, Chamakh was replaced by Henry with the game still at 0-0. Ten minutes later, the French winger was played through by Alex Song and slotted past Andy Lonergan to put the home team ahead.

Henry later revealed that this was his favourite Arsenal goal ever. On 'The Rest Is Football' podcast, he revealed the reasons why:

“My favourite goal is the Leeds goal, and people will say, ‘what?' First round of the cup, Leeds are in the championship. But it was the first time I scored a goal for my club, as a fan. They wanted to see me again, and I wanted to see them again. “Everybody went to the stadium for that, people even watched the game for that and, for the first time, I felt like I was with the fans."

Henry's Arsenal Career

The club's all-time top goalscorer

As already mentioned, Henry enjoyed a hugely successful career for Arsenal. He remains the club's all-time top goalscorer, ahead of the likes of Ian Wright, Robin van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp.

The Frenchman was recognised for numerous individual awards during his time in England. In the 2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons, he was given both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year. Henry even came close to winning the Ballon d'Or twice. The closest he came was in 2003 when he finished second behind Pavel Nedved.

Finally, Henry was Arsenal's Player of the Season on four occasions - 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2005. After his two-month spell at the Gunners in 2012, he returned to New York Red Bulls, where he retired two years later.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/02/25.