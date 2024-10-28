Everton are set to flex their prospective new financial muscles with a move for West Bromwich Albion starlet Tom Fellows, according to reports - with the Baggies star being 'looked at' by Toffees scouts ahead of a potential move.

The Merseyside outfit have had a tough time in recent years when it comes to spending, with the crux of that seeing them being docked eight points in last season's Premier League campaign, though they managed to navigate potential relegation with ease. With potential new owners coming to the club, they will be able to spend more prudently in the future if the deal goes through - and Alan Nixon believes that they could make a move for Fellows if that is the case.

Everton 'Checking' On West Brom's Tom Fellows

The Toffees could come into big money soon

The report from Alan Nixon's Patreon account states that Everton are 'checking' on Fellows, with the Toffees waiting for a cash injection as Farhad Moshiri aims to sell the club to prospective new owners, the Friedkin Group.

Tom Fellows' Championship statistics - West Brom squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =1st Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Crosses Per Game 1 =1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 1st Match rating 6.72 =8th

The Toffees' director of football Kevin Thelwell reportedly sent a delegation to look at the England youth cap, who Nixon describes as 'one of the best' players in the Championship at present, and having made his England under-21 debut in September before scoring for the young Lions just three days later against Austria, he's been in fine form since.

Fellows could be ready to step up to the top-flight despite only just turning 21, and with five assists in 12 games for Carlos Corberan's men so far in the current Championship season, the 'unbelievable' youngster would be a solid addition to their attacking ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Fellows has nine assists in 58 games for West Bromwich Albion.

Nixon also states that Friedkin is in the market to bring some 'local' knowledge to his team when he takes charge, with the Roma owner keen to have money-laden fans Andy Bell and George Downing on board if they wish. The pair have money in the club, and were interested in taking charge despite Friedkin ousting them to become their likely new owner.

Everton have rarely targeted the young English markets in recent years, but it's where the club have had the majority of their success in modern history. The likes of club heroes Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Tim Cahill, Joleon Lescott and John Stones all came from clubs further down the English footballing pyramid, whilst current stars Jarrad Branthwaite, Dwight McNeil, Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all came from English Football League sides at 23 or younger.

Fellows could be the next on that conveyor belt and with those aforementioned names all having success at Goodison Park, it may well be a shrewd buy.

