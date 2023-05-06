This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Theo Hernandez scored arguably the best solo goal of the season in AC Milan's match against Lazio on Saturday afternoon.

AC Milan welcomed Lazio to San Siro in desperate need of a victory.

Stefano Piolo's side were sixth in Serie A going into the match and needed a victory to vault themselves into the top four.

The home side took an early lead thanks to Ismaël Bennacer's 17th minute strike.

Hernandez then doubled his side's tally with an extraordinary solo effort just before the half-hour mark.

The Frenchman picked up the ball from Mike Maignan just outside of his own box.

He drove forward and made his way into Lazio's half after breezing past Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Hernandez kept going and going and, with Lazio's defenders deciding not to close him down, the all-action left-back had a go from roughly 25 yards out.

The 25-year-old's pinpoint effort flew past Ivan Provedel and into the top corner. It was a beautiful run and strike and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Theo Hernandez's glorious solo goal in AC Milan 2-0 Lazio

What a run and what a finish.

Hernandez won Serie A goal of the season in 2021/22 for a very similar run and finish against Atalanta.

He could well win the award once again this campaign.

