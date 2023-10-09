Highlights Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Manchester City was a significant result and showcased the excellent work of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's solid defensive display effectively neutralized Erling Haaland, contributing to their victory.

Gary Neville praised Arsenal's newfound toughness and apologized to Theo Walcott for his past comments, recognizing the team's progress.

Gary Neville spoke honestly about Arsenal after their 1-0 victory against Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League and it drew hilarious reactions from both Micah Richards and Theo Walcott. The trio were talking on Sky Sports shortly after the Gunners won the contest, their first victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the league for eight years.

It was an incredible result for Arsenal and highlighted the excellent work that Mikel Arteta has done with the side since he took charge. The Gunners held their own against City for the majority of the contest and weren't on the back foot by any means before they bagged the late winner and the result sends them to joint top of the Premier League, alongside north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a brilliant performance for the side and sets them up quite nicely coming out of the international break in a couple of weeks. Arsenal remain one of just two sides in the top flight now that are yet to taste defeat this year, again, alongside Spurs.

What happened during Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The tale of the game between the Gunners and City was the rock-solid defence that Arsenal had on display and the manner in which they handled Erling Haaland. The Norwegian goal machine barely got a look in against Arteta's side and William Saliba dominated him. He didn't register a single shot and had an XG (expected goals) of 0.00.

He couldn't handle the Frenchman and that played a significant role in the Gunners victory. It was Gabriel Martinelli's late goal, off the bench, with an assist provided by Kai Havertz, that sealed the deal and handed Arsenal the momentous victory, though. It was a wonderful finish from the Brazilian and sent the Emirates into pandemonium.

It was a superb performance from the London club and Neville was clearly impressed. His comments afterwards drew brilliant reactions from both Richards and Walcott.

What did Gary Neville say about Arsenal and how did Richards and Walcott react?

Shortly after the game, Neville was effusive with his praise for the Gunners. He spoke honestly about the reputation that the team had garnered over the years due to their past struggles and commented on the things he'd said about them in the past.

Talking in the studio, the former Manchester United man said: "We called them bottle merchants on here for 10 to 12 years. For 10/12 years we've always said that Arsenal just go missing. They haven't had that toughness."

Richards was the first to react in brilliant fashion. Keen to stay on the right side of Arsenal fans, he quickly took issue with Neville's first comments and made sure to absolve himself of any blame in terms of what had been said about the club in the past. The former City man said: "Hold on, hold on! I haven't called them that. You have!"

It was a hilarious moment, but Walcott quickly chimed in with something even funnier. Once Neville spoke about the weak Arsenal sides we'd seen in the past, the former Gunner, who played for the club for 12 years, said: "That's when I was playing, yeah?"

The camera then panned out to Walcott who had his head down, and it was brilliant. The entire studio erupted in laughter and continued to showcase the former English international's larger-than-life personality that has come to light following his step into punditry. Neville quickly apologised to him before moving on and crediting Arsenal for their performance, saying: "Today is a big moment because in a game where they weren't at their best, which was a massive struggle, against the very best team, they've come through it and got over the line."

It's been a promising start to the campaign for Arsenal and Neville is far from the only person who's been impressed with their efforts in the league so far. Check out the table below of all eight of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this season.