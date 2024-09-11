Key Takeaways Theo Walcott speaks exclusively to GIVEMESPORT and answers the Scholes vs Lampard vs Gerrard debate.

The former Arsenal and England star also reserves special praise for Wayne Rooney.

Walcott was speaking ahead of his debut as a Match of the Day pundit.

New Match of the Day (MOTD) pundit Theo Walcott has cast his verdict on the age-old Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard vs Paul Scholes debate. The former Arsenal and England star was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of his MOTD debut on Saturday.

Walcott, 35, is in a good position to judge. The retired winger had the privilege of playing and training alongside Gerrard and Lampard during his 47-cap England career. He also faced the two Premier League legends on numerous occasions with Arsenal.

Surprisingly, Walcott barely crossed paths with Scholes on a football pitch, aside from a combined 25 minutes across two Premier League matches. The Manchester United hero had already retired from international duty by the time Walcott, aged just 17, was handed a shock call-up to England’s 2006 World Cup squad by the late Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Scholes vs Lampard vs Gerrard

Walcott ranks Premier League legends in order

As a result, it’s Scholes, regarded by some as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history, who occupies third spot on the podium in Walcott’s eyes. He told GIVEMESPORT: “I’ve seen Scholes play a lot but I just think when you play with and against certain players, you see different things - particularly in training.”

He continued: “I would say Gerrard was probably the toughest to play against because, for me, he was all-round in the sense that he loved to defend, he loved to put a tackle in, he was very passionate - quiet off the field, but on the field he was not quiet - he could finish, he had a presence around him where every single pass was beautiful and exceptional.”

Walcott added: “For me, Gerrard would just beat Lampard, although Lampard was a game-changer. He had an aura around him and [commanded] respect. When he would speak, particularly off the field, you would listen. He was really insightful and an absolute goalscorer. He wasn’t as much of a tackler like Steven Gerrard, who had that passion, but he was a game-changer.

“But if I had to pick, I would pick Gerrard above all of them.”

Frank Lampard vs Paul Scholes vs Steven Gerrard - Premier League Stats Lampard Scholes Gerrard Matches 609 499 504 Goals 177 107 120 Assists 102 55 92 Wins 349 321 255 Player of the Month 4 4 6 Titles 3 11 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Gerrard currently holds the record for most PFA Team of the Year appearances in the Premier League era (eight).

Walcott on Best Players He Played With

Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas top Theo's list

Walcott added that he saw Scholes’s former teammate Wayne Rooney, ranked second on our list of the greatest Premier League players ever, do things in England training sessions that took his breath away. He rates Man Utd’s all-time record goalscorer as the best player he’s played with, alongside Cesc Fabregas, behind Thierry Henry.

"Some of the things Rooney would do in training, at his age, against people like Rio Ferdinand and John Terry or Lampard, it was just with ease. That's how good he was," Walcott said. "He would have to be one of the best I've ever played with."

When asked if Rooney was the best player he played with behind his idol, Henry, Walcott admitted: "Yes - and Cesc would be up there as well."

Walcott Excited by MOTD Opportunity

Former winger aiming to make his own mark after Ian Wright's departure

It’s been just over a year since Walcott called time on a playing career that began and ended at Southampton. After doing some work with Sky Sports last season, he was recently announced as a new MOTD pundit alongside fellow former England internationals Steph Houghton and Joe Hart.

Walcott admits that stepping in for Ian Wright, who left MOTD at the end of last season, won’t be easy - but he’s looking forward to learning and improving as he goes.

“It’s some big shoes to try and fill,” Walcott said. “It’s very similar to when I was at Arsenal with [Thierry] Henry - very big shoes. But I don’t want to be thrown into [that bracket] of being ‘Ian Wright’s replacement’. I’m just looking at going out there and enjoying it, expressing myself and giving an insight to how I see things as a pundit and ex-player.”

Asked if Wright had been in touch with any words of advice, Walcott added: “Not yet because he’s busy! He’s a man that you can’t get hold of. He’s constantly busy - in a nice way! When I start doing a little bit more, I would like to reach out to him, just to see what he thinks. I always like to have an open and honest opinion.”

Theo Walcott will make his Match of the Day debut as a pundit this weekend, offering professional analysis and insight on the Premier League. Walcott will also be a pundit for the BBC’s new MOTD Champions League programme.