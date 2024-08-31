Key Takeaways Mikel Arteta once locked the players in a dressing room to create a safe space for discussion when a player at Arsenal.

Arteta employed thieves to steal from his players to teach them about alertness as manager.

Theo Walcott's experience playing under Arteta foreshadowed his successful transition into management.

Arsene Wenger is commonly referred to as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history. The Frenchman led Arsenal for decades, overseeing an immortal invcincible season, amidst three total Premier League trophies, as well as winning an impressive seven FA Cups and seven Community/Charity Shields.

The hugely successful manager is viewed in Gunners' immortality, guiding them to success and consistency over his long spell at the club, which is led in the modern day by Mikel Arteta, who used to operate as a player under Wenger's tutelage.

Many know of Arteta's managerial acumen in the modern day. Though the Premier League is yet to be held aloft at the Emirates under the Spaniard, the former Arsenal midfielder has turned the North London outfit into one of the top teams in the country, bettered only by Manchester City, the club wherein Arteta learned the managerial trade under one Pep Guardiola.

But Arteta's managerial spirit had, in fact, been there for far longer before his first steps into a dugout, as Theo Walcott recounted one particular story where Arteta displayed his leadership, and claimed that Arsene Wenger, of all people, was "scared" of the Spaniard.

Even Wenger was scared of him

Former winger told a story of Arteta's managerial spirit

With Arteta's tactical nous and man-management tactics being highly regarded along his time so far with Arsenal, former Gunners and England winger Theo Walcott, who played alongside Arteta at the Emirates, saw his managerial talent coming from a long way away.

Featuring on an episode of "Up Front with Simon Jordan", Walcott went into detail regarding Arteta's leadership quality, hailing one scenario back in the duo's playing days alongside one another wherein Arteta locked all the players together inside the dressing room in order to facilitate a healthy space for players to share their feelings, coming amid a time in the 2011/12 season when Arsenal were struggling to break into the top four of the Premier League.

Speaking to Jordan, Walcott told the story, explaining how his opinion shifted on Arteta to being that of a strong manager:

"The turning point for me in terms of how I viewed Mikel Arteta was an experience I had with him as a player at Arsenal. "It was at a time when we weren’t making the top four. We had training in 30 minutes and he locked all the players in the dressing room as if he was the manager. He was taking control of the whole space and telling us how it is. In that moment it was like he was the manager, and that was the turning point for me. That’s when I thought he could go on to be a manager. "Arsene Wenger was waiting for us to come outside for training but we weren’t coming out because Mikel stopped the training session. He was such a strong character that even Arsene was afraid of him."

Arteta's Antics

Spaniard noted for some outlandish tactics as a manager

Arteta's man management tactics and mental coaching methods have caught the public eye on more than one occasion. The most notable incident, perhaps, broke over the past few weeks as Arteta apparently hired pickpockets and thieves to steal from his Arsenal players whilst they were relaxing at a team dinner.

While his players gathered around for food and conversation, Arteta's group of pickpockets went around the table, discreetly taking phones, wallets, keys and other personal items from the Gunners' first team without them taking any notice. When the meal concluded, Arteta asked his team to empty their pockets, with many of them reporting stolen valuables.

Behind Arteta's madness lies a method, with the Spaniard wanting to teach his squad the importance of being aleart at all times. He was attempting to ingrain the habit of being ready and prepared at the drop of a hat as the team headed into their third attempt to de-throne Manchester City. And this isn't the only outside-the-box tactic Arteta has deployed on his side.

For another example, he once had his players train to Liverpool's club anthem You'll Never Walk Alone during their preparations to take them on. It's fair to say, of course, that his mad methods are making a positive impression on his squad after all, with a notable improvement having been made to the Emirates outfit as the years have gone by with him at the helm.

And perhaps Theo Walcott saw the foreshadowing from his time playing alongside Arteta. His methods are out there, sure, but they seem to work perfectly well, all of which Walcott saw coming Arteta's way as he made his way into management.