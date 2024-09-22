Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged Bukayo Saka to produce more in the final third of the pitch when it comes to scoring goals and getting in behind defences - especially given the injury sustained by main creator Martin Odegaard which has left the Gunners with a creative deficiency for the coming weeks.

Saka has four assists in his opening four games in the Premier League, with Odegaard featuring in three of those - but having suffered an injury on international duty for the Scandinavian nation, that means that Saka's creativity has dwindled in the past two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta without his teammate in his presence. And that has seen Walcott demand Saka to take the bull by the horns and step up in the Norwegian's absence.

Walcott Airs Saka 'Frustration' Amid Odegaard Injury

The academy graduate must do more when it comes to scoring

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage before Arsenal's game against Manchester City, Walcott said that despite Saka's four assists in as many games, the winger needs to do more in terms of goals and getting in behind defences to open up more avenues whilst Odegaard is on the treatment table. He said:

"I just think the lack of creativity now, with Odegaard not playing...I think it takes a lot out of the players at this moment in time. "There's a lot of frustration, I feel with some of the wingers particularly. I watch them very closely and I feel Saka isn't quite the same as well in terms of influencing games. "Odegaard is a massive factor in that. They can't just rely on that for the whole season, so I feel like they just need to get through like they did last year, but like you say, four points against City isn't a bad thing. "We need to be able to see goals a bit more regularly, getting in behind, and he's too far back. It's hard then, when Martinelli carries the ball, to catch up and it's a huge task for them."

Bukayo Saka Has Been Superb For Arsenal

But there may not be much he can do with Odegaard's injury being felt

Saka has been a great player for Arsenal since making his debut, and is arguably the first name on their team sheet when taking squad depth and alternatives into account.

Bukayo Saka's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =6th Goals 16 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.67 1st

The England star already has 48 goals and 39 assists in just 174 Premier League outings for the team he grew up at, and that is even more of a huge contribution for a player who began his crusade into the first-team when Arsenal were struggling to secure European football under Mikel Arteta.

The onus will be on him to produce whilst Odegaard is on the treatment table, and he's evidently been Arsenal's best star this season - but the next four weeks, which is estimated to be Odegaard's time out - sees the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and more feature against the Gunners. He will need to stand up and be counted if Arsenal are to remain in the Premier League title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka has 59 goals for Arsenal in all competitions.

If he can replicate his numbers from years gone by whilst Odegaard is unavailable, then it could see the Gunners through a real tough period of their season to at least win one trophy in the current campaign.

