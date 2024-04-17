Highlights Theo Walcott believes Kobbie Mainoo's 'elegant' style deserves an England call-up.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is enjoying an impressive breakthrough season with the Red Devils, and former England international Theo Walcott believes the youngster should be in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 this summer, describing him as fearless and elegant.

Walcott is no stranger to being an exciting talent who has been tipped to link up with the England squad ahead of a major tournament after the now-retired attacker jetted off to the World Cup at the age of 16.

Mainoo, who is slightly older than Walcott was when he was given the chance, could be in line to be named in Southgate's squad, especially if the performances he's been producing continue for the rest of the campaign.

Mainoo is 'Elegant' for Man Utd

The 18-year-old has been tipped for England

Speaking on talkSPORT, Walcott has heaped praise on Mainoo, suggesting that he is ready to play regularly for England, despite his age...

"He’s ready for England. Again, it’s just about not building him up. I think he’s the sort of lad that can cope with it, I really do. When you play for United as well, one of the biggest clubs in the world, if you’re playing for that week in week out, you deserve to play for England, simple as that. I don’t care what anyone says. I think the way he plays the game, he’s so elegant and he’s peaceful and he’s very calm. I was a completely different player, I was all about pace and raw and being fearless, which he’s got as well, he’s fearless. I think it’s important to nurture that side of it. Have some patience, because there’s going to be ups and downs, of course there will be.”

Mainoo is already establishing himself as a Premier League star, playing week in week out for United under Erik ten Hag, and he's shown no signs of nerves or anxiousness in his game. It's a rarity for a player so young to burst onto the scene and show so much maturity, and those traits continued when called up to the England squad.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo was showing the experienced players up, and the England international has been unfortunate that he's come into a side that doesn't seem to have the same energy as it did previously.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo made his Manchester United debut aged just 17 in the EFL Cup against Charlton.

Man Utd Pushing for New Mainoo Contract

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester United were now pushing in talks to extend Mainoo's contract at Old Trafford. INEOS are hoping for the 18-year-old to be the face of the new project, with a salary increase expected for the young star.

The Manchester-born youngster hasn't shown any signs of considering a departure, but you'd imagine he would have his pick of the clubs to join if he wanted to head through the exit door. As a result, it is imperative that the Red Devils offer him terms he deserves so he doesn't even begin to think about a potential transfer.

