Theo Walcott, one of the Premier League’s most iconic speedsters, spent over a decade of his professional career in north London with Arsenal, playing 397 times for the club. Joining in 2006 from Southampton as a talented prospect, he soon broke records, becoming the youngest player to represent England at 17 years old and 75 days.

While silverware was not prominent for club and country, with just a pair of FA Cups and Community Shields to boast of, he played alongside a star-studded pool of teammates. Though now retired, in 2021, while at Southampton, Walcott was asked which teammate he considered the best finisher he had ever played with.

The winger played alongside Thierry Henry during the Frenchman’s two spells with Arsenal, though both were short. However, Walcott’s answer may be surprising, as he did not name the two-time Premier League winner and World Cup champion as his pick.

Walcott Names Robin van Persie as Best Finisher

The Dutchman spent eight years with Arsenal

A choice which may not go down well with Arsenal fans, Walcott opted for Robin van Persie as the best finisher he has ever played alongside. The Dutch striker played eight seasons in north London before making the controversial switch to Manchester United in 2012.

“My greatest teammate would have to be Van Persie. For me, he was the best finisher I’ve ever seen. He was better than Thierry Henry, he made it look so easy. If you gave it to him, he would score for you. He was a dream to play with. I don’t think there will be a player like him ever again.”

Walcott was high in praise of his former teammate, undoubtedly ranking him above Henry. He joined Arsenal two years after Van Persie, and remained until he left, meaning he had seen the Dutchman up close for much of his career. He also described him as a ‘dream’ to play with, a sentiment which the striker shared, once describing Walcott’s assists as important as a goal.

Henry and Van Persie Comparison

Henry is Arsenal’s record goalscorer

Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003

Van Persie and Henry are undoubtedly two of the greatest forwards and goalscorers in Arsenal's history, with the latter arguably the best to play in the Premier League. But statistics show that one just edges the other–despite Walcott’s claim. Henry is the club’s record goalscorer, netting 226 times in 370 appearances. Van Persie scored 132 but also played in almost 100 fewer games.

However, Henry leads in goals per game, with an impressive 0.61 to Van Persie’s 0.47. They have both had remarkable individual campaigns, reaching 39 and 37 goals in a single season, respectively. While Henry holds the top spot in Arsenal history, Van Persie also ranks high, in eighth place all-time in scoring.

Van Persie did not taste as much team success with the Gunners, winning just one FA Cup. His move to Old Trafford was immediately justified by winning the Premier League title in his debut season. Henry, meanwhile, helped lead the side to two league titles and three FA Cups. Both were part of the team which was defeated in the Champions League final in 2006.

Robin van Persie and Thierry Henry Arsenal Stats Player Robin van Persie Thierry Henry Appearances 278 370 Goals 132 226 Assists 55 95

All statistics courtesy of The Sun and Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/03/25.