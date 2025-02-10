Theo Walcott enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League, making 397 appearances for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton. He also made 47 senior caps for England, becoming the youngest debutant for the Three Lions at the age of 17.

The former winger now works as a pundit, including for BBC Match of the Day. He was recently asked to pick his five best young Premier League players right now, following the first half of the season. Walcott's selections included a pair of Arsenal youngsters, who have excelled for the Gunners amidst a series of injuries for Mikel Arteta's side.

Walcott Selects Arsenal Duo

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly

Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest debutant in Premier League history, making his first senior appearance in the English top flight in September 2022 at the age of 15. He has had to bide his time for consistent minutes, though, due to the form and availability of Bukayo Saka in the last couple of seasons. The English winger picked up a long-term hamstring injury in December, ruling him out until March, which, in turn, has given Nwaneri a chance to contribute to the Gunners. So far this campaign, the 17-year-old has made 23 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.

Defensive injuries to Arsenal have also given Myles Lewis-Skelly a chance to play regularly during this season. The 18-year-old left-back has made 21 appearances for the first team, including a goal in the Gunners' 5-1 win against Manchester City.

Speaking about the two impressive Arsenal youngsters, Walcott said:

"Ethan Nwaneri for me. Started off his Arsenal career very handsomely. Myles Lewis-Skelly - again he's coming into his own. They are players that are here to stay at Arsenal Football Club, and it's great to see young talent coming through. "Very similar to the Arsene Wenger era when he used to bring young talent in, so Mikel Arteta's doing something right in the academy as well."

Bournemouth, Brighton and Ipswich Stars Included

